When dreams meet reality: Can BTO flats continue to meet buyers' rising expectations and what are the trade-offs?

While waiting for their four-room Build-to-Order (BTO) flat in Yishun to be completed, Ms Tay Yu Yan and her husband would occasionally receive pictures from family members passing by the construction site, updating them on its progress.

Her future neighbours would also share pictures of the site in a Telegram group, so they could all watch the plot of grassland become the housing estate they would call home. It all added to the sense of excitement and anticipation.

But nothing topped the elation that she and her husband felt when they finally received the keys to their first home earlier this year, and set foot in their BTO.

"Like most young couples, we definitely want our own space as well … it's a milestone moment to get your first home," said the senior marketing executive. She and her 28-year-old husband got married last year.

It was a happy moment for the couple, even though the unit was not their first choice.

They had initially hoped to secure a BTO flat in Kovan near both their parents and situated in a neighbourhood they had grown up in, which also has amenities such as a mall and an MRT station.

They had tried for a flat at Kovan Wellspring in August 2021, but did not receive a queue number in the oversubscribed estate. Resale homes in the area were also too pricey for the couple.

Eventually, the couple balloted for the Yishun flat in February 2022, after considering their budget and the time it would take to build the estate. Their flat cost them about S$350,000 (US$268,000).

Although the flat they have bought comes with some compromise, the couple are taking it in their stride, as the Yishun estate was finished earlier than Kovan Wellspring, which is estimated to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.