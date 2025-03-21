Ride at your own peril: Why illegal carpooling in Singapore is thriving despite safety risks to commuters

Before she booked her first ride with an illegal carpool driver on Telegram, 18-year-old Ms Faa received warnings from her friends: You’ll meet all sorts of people. Never sit in the front. Never pay in advance.

It did not sound 100 per cent safe, but like many young students looking for ways to save money, she decided to take the plunge and started using the illegal service earlier this month for her commute from the east to the city, where her school is.

But already she has had an unpleasant encounter. During one ride, the driver pressed her to have a meal with him before dropping her off.

“He kept asking if I liked biryani or prata and insisted we should eat together,” said the university student, who declined to reveal her full name since the carpooling service is illegal in Singapore.

“Before that, he was talking to me nicely – and I’m a talkative person, so I chatted with him like I normally would with private-hire drivers.”

Feeling uneasy, Ms Faa resorted to a threat: “I told him I have a lot of family members who are lawyers, so if he did anything funny, I’d sue him.”

Although she made it home safely, the interaction deeply unsettled Ms Faa. But she soon realised through conversations with her friends that such horror stories are common among passengers who frequently use these carpooling services.

Indeed, several passengers who frequently use these services, typically accessed via the Telegram messaging app, shared similarly distressing stories. Most of them spoke to CNA TODAY on the condition of anonymity.

Some said they had received inappropriate messages from strangers or potential drivers, while others have had to deal with such propositions in person.

Mr Jun, a sales executive in his 20s, recalled one such encounter that took place at the end of a car ride with a female driver four years ago. Upon arriving at his destination, she told him that his ride would be free of charge if he were to perform a sexual favour for her.

“I just threw some cash at her and immediately ran out of the car,” Mr Jun said.

Ms Megan, a 32-year-old office administrator, started receiving disturbing text messages from strangers after posting a request for a ride in a chat group dedicated to carpooling services. One even offered to pay her for an erotic act.

During one ride, as she was sitting in the front passenger seat, the driver suddenly asked Ms Megan if she had "needs to be fulfilled", which she quickly inferred was a reference to sex.



“I straight up told him: ‘It seems like you’re married’, based on the toys he had on the dashboard. He quickly switched the topic."

Despite how commonly such horror stories are shared among passengers, illegal carpooling services continue to be popular and have been difficult for the authorities to stamp out, not least because they are cheap.

Fares are negotiated between passenger and driver, and frequent carpoolers told CNA TODAY that these fares are often up to 60 per cent cheaper than those on legal platforms, with some rides even offered for free.