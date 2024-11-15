With more immersive computer games, getting hooked shouldn't be brushed off amid links to deeper mental health issues

Her sister has stopped going to school since June, even though she completed the Primary School Leaving Examination this year. Ms Tan said that her sibling is completely isolated from the physical world and has no friends in real life.

The gaming addiction worsened to the point where their mother discovered S$1,700 drained from her bank account in September – the 12-year-old had stolen her credit card to spend on Google Play credits.

This was the final straw that made the family realise that what they had on their hands was a serious problem.

Ms Tan’s sister was diagnosed with depression in June and has been seeing a psychiatrist at the National University Hospital since then.

The young girl is just one of many who are hooked on gaming to the detriment of her health. Gaming addiction, clinically known as gaming disorder, was recognised by the World Health Organization in 2018 and included as a mental disorder under its International Classification of Diseases.

In Singapore, both adults and adolescents have fallen prey to this addiction and sought help from mental healthcare services.

A social service agency and a clinic that spoke to CNA TODAY said they have observed a spike in cases, especially during the later period of the Covid-19 pandemic and its immediate aftermath.

We Care Community Services, an addictions recovery centre, said that it had 32 referrals in 2019 for people with internet gaming problems.

The number went up to 40 last year and it expects this figure to be higher by the end of 2024. The centre already had 40 referrals as of September this year.

Promises Healthcare, a clinic that offers addiction therapy among other services, saw six clients for gaming disorder in 2022 and five in 2023, as opposed to a single case in 2020. But the wave has since died down and the clinic has had one client so far this year.

Now that the school holidays have begun, many of the young are likely to be binge-gaming as they have more free time on their hands.

So at what point does excessive gaming turn into a disorder? CNA TODAY spoke to experts to find out more about what differentiates a deep love for gaming from a serious addiction, and how families can help those who are ensnared in addiction.

A CAUSE FOR CONCERN

Addiction therapists interviewed by CNA TODAY said that parents and society at large often mistake gaming addiction as a sign of laziness, but it is almost always linked to other conditions such as social anxiety and depression.

School bullying and stress can lead to such gamers finding a "safe" space with the gaming world, they said, adding that their clients tend to be mainly male, with an equal split between adolescents and adults.

The addiction can spiral and affect all aspects of their lives. Ms Juliana Pang, psychotherapist at private practice Therapy-Help, said that gaming addicts tend to neglect caring for themselves, eating irregular meals and failing to maintain personal hygiene. They also lose interest in anything that is not game-related.

“The real impact is felt when they start losing important relationships and struggle to carry out daily activities such as school or work,” Ms Pang added.

“Given that they spend more waking hours playing games than in the world away from the device, they will struggle to re-engage with people. This gets more difficult if their family, school or peer environment are not favourable.”