When healthcare becomes a buffet: How to stop the cycle of rising costs driven by private health insurance

FROM FEAR TO UNDERSTANDING

Patients and caregivers play a critical role as well. Asst Prof Chen said that they should, for example, ask whether an extra scan or test is truly necessary, which can help prevent duplication and reduce costs.

"Ultimately, Singapore needs a cultural shift towards value-based care, where policymakers, providers, insurers and patients are all aligned around the same goal of achieving better health outcomes for every dollar spent," she said.

Independent financial adviser Ian Lee said while many people are not really over-insured but “not optimising what they pay versus what they get”.

He suggested seeking advice from an independent adviser who can compare options across insurers to ensure coverage remains sustainable.

“Everyone’s financial situation is different – what matters is whether the premium you’re paying is a comfortable percentage of your income,” he said.

While her insurance premiums were a comfortable percentage of her income, Ms Charmaine Tay still felt that she was overinsured in her twenties.



Then, she signed up for multiple plans, upgraded her health insurance so it covered stays at better wards, increased her payouts in the event of her death and added on cancer coverage.

"My parents often talked about how it was important to get insurance, to guard against what-ifs. To be honest, now it feels like paranoia," said the 32-year-old civil servant.

"At the time I had no idea what was sufficient for my lifestyle," she said. "I just thought it was better to have more than less."

She later realised much of it didn't fit her needs and there was an overlap in her plans. For example, some of her investment policies already included death benefits but she had opted for increased death payouts in other plans.

Now, she reviews her policies about four times a year and has decided to stop buying new ones.

"It's really important for people to step out of that social pressure and scaremongering and think critically about their life – what do they need right now and what can they afford?" she said.