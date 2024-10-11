Perception vs reality - nuclear energy is safer than many think but there's still great fear around it

For large conventional light-water reactors that produce more than 1,000 megawatts, the IAEA recommends an emergency planning zone of a 30km radius around the facility. A "light water" reactor is one that uses ordinary water as a moderator and coolant as opposed to chemically distinct "heavy water".

In contrast, SMRs have a smaller output of less than 300 megawatts, allowing for a much smaller emergency planning zone which allows the flexibility of siting a plant close to city centres.

Moreover, while newer reactor designs incorporate advanced features, they often build on the well-established technology and inbuilt safety features of conventional reactors.

Dr Alvin Chew, senior fellow at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), NTU, said that the first ever SMR to be deployed, a floating nuclear power plant developed by Russia, is using light-water reactor technology, a “mainstay” for generation two and three reactors.

“As such, light-water reactors have clocked years of operational time and newer light-water reactors, be it large scale or SMR, will incorporate advanced and passive safety features,” said Dr Chew.

While fourth generation reactors promise to mitigate the known accidental risks associated with current light water reactors, it is uncertain what other risks these reactors might pose as they have not been licensed and put into large-scale operation yet, he added.

Dr Chung from SNRSI also noted recent advancements which focus on passive cooling systems, maintaining core cooling without external power or human intervention during an emergency.

“This is one of the main advantages of SMRs compared to conventional large reactors as the lower heat produced allows passive cooling to be more effectively implemented,” said Dr Chung.

Recent designs of water-cooled SMRs also integrate major components into a single unit, thereby eliminating risks such as pipe breaks between them, he added.

In pioneering nuclear countries such as the United States and France, with their experience in operating large reactors and established regulatory bodies, the transition to new technology such as water-cooled SMRs is developing well, Dr Chung said.

Then there are advanced reactors deploying “novel concepts”, such as using helium or molten salt as a coolant instead of water, which have to undergo very thorough tests on their technical feasibility, he added.

Dr Chung noted that while the certification of the designs and supply chain to procure these alternative coolants could be more challenging, these newer designs have an even lower chances of core-melt.

SHAPING PUBLIC ACCEPTANCE: ADS, PLANT TOURS & ENGAGEMENTS

While there is no nuclear power plant in operation in Southeast Asia, the more than 400 nuclear power plants providing energy to some 30 countries around the world is testament to how this technology has won significant acceptance despite the reservations of some.

One pioneer is France, which derives about 70 per cent of its electricity from nuclear energy generated by more than 50 reactors. France earns billions of euros in revenue annually from nuclear energy, as Europe’s current largest net exporter of electricity.

Its move to nuclear was prompted by a global surge in oil prices in 1973, which led then prime minister Pierre Messmer to unveil plans to rapidly build nuclear reactors. Some 50 were eventually built within the span of two decades.

While the desire to be energy independent helped drive acceptance among the French public, it was also the government’s public education efforts, through ad campaigns and nuclear plant tours, that sustained public acceptance through the years.

The fact that nuclear plants contribute to communities through local taxes and the provisions of jobs helps too.

Meanwhile, Finland and Sweden are hailed as strong examples of best practices when it comes to handling and disposing of spent nuclear fuel.

Before the government gives in-principle approval for a site, the local municipality must first agree to host the waste disposal facility, making it more palatable, as the population feels that they have a say in the matter.

SKB, the nuclear plant and waste company in Sweden, held engagement sessions with local communities to explain the details of the proposed project so that the population could make an informed decision on the matter.