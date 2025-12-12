More young workers are turning to gig work, but are they prepared for the long-term impact?

THE PULL OF PLATFORM WORK

The flexibility and autonomy of platform work remain major draw factors for many young workers, especially those juggling caregiving duties or further studies that require night classes.

Unlike roles in the retail or food and beverage (F&B) sectors, platform work does not require fixed shifts or supervisor approval for breaks. Working on weekends or public holidays – while often more lucrative – is also voluntary.

For Ms Azlyiana Mad Azmi, 29, delivery work allows her to juggle caring for her three children while earning an income during their schooling hours.

Ms Azlyiana began doing food delivery in 2020 – an arrangement that also helps her schedule appointments for her eldest child, who has autism.

While she hopes to have a more stable job or even start a small business of her own in the next five to 10 years, she expects to continue doing delivery work for now.

"Right now, delivery work feels more like a temporary phase while my children are still young," she added.

Another key appeal, riders like Ms Azlyiana said, is the payout structure. Many platforms allow riders to cash out their earnings daily or weekly, offering immediate liquidity that traditional entry-level jobs – typically paid monthly – do not.

The pulls of platform work are reinforced by push factors from more traditional forms of employment including academic barriers, mismatches in qualifications and a lack of autonomy in more conventional workplaces.

Ad-hoc work such as food delivery and private-hire driving does not require prior experience, allowing gig workers to earn a steady income while they pursue further studies or build skills to eventually move into a career of their choice.

A rider who wished to be known only as Mr Ng said that while he is currently taking courses in a variety of areas – including artificial intelligence, baking and cooking – spending the bulk of his days doing food delivery has allowed him to earn a decent salary over the last two years.

The 31-year-old previously held an operations role in the F&B industry, but left his full-time job for platform work, which offered him the prospect of earning more than he was making in operations.

Over the last two years, he has applied for other full-time roles in F&B, but eventually turned down at least four offers because they required him to work weekends and offered limited prospects for upward progression.

For now, being able to plan his own schedule gives Mr Ng time to work on branding ideas and logistics for the badminton racquet-stringing business he hopes to open in the near future.

However, he expects to continue delivery work even after launching his planned venture, to maintain his income while he builds up his customer base.

Others said they turned to platform work to escape rigid workplace rules and cultures.

Delivery rider Alvey Lim recalled a lack of autonomy during his earlier stint at a bubble tea shop, where he was discouraged from using his phone even when there were no customers.

Upon completing National Service (NS), the 20-year-old took up platform work full-time which felt liberating by comparison.

Although he now works very long hours – often from when shops open in the morning to past midnight – Mr Lim said being able to plan his own time and not having to report to an employer remain key draws for him.

At present, he has no plans to seek any forms of formal employment.