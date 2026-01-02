Set in nature or city, retirement villages are popping up across Southeast Asia amid growing demand

While the Menons and the Huangs live in different countries and cultures, their experiences reflect a broader trend taking shape across Southeast Asia.

In recent years, retirement villages for seniors, offering a mix of lifestyle amenities and varying levels of care, have been springing up across the region as Southeast Asia begins to age.

Some, like Millennia Village and Ban Sabai, offer a living environment that can be difficult to replicate in land-scarce Singapore, noted Ms Chia Hui Xiang, a public health and policy researcher at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

"It’s a place where they can enjoy the scenery, the quiet lifestyle and a slower-paced life next to nature," she said. "This is something we don't really emphasise in Singapore."

According to the ASEAN Key Figures 2025 report, the proportion of the population aged 65 and above in the region rose from 5.4 per cent in 2005 to 8.2 per cent in 2024.

Investors and operators are increasingly eyeing this demographic shift, seeing opportunity in a market that has gathered momentum in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retirement villages they have built cater to seniors with a wide range of needs – from those who are fully independent, to residents requiring help with daily activities, dementia care, or even intensive medical support.

CNA TODAY visited 11 senior living facilities across four cities in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia to understand how this emerging sector is taking shape.

MALAYSIA

For two years, 83-year-old Malaysian retiree Yazmeen Abdullah searched for a suitable place to live out the rest of her days.

A widow with no children, Dr Yazmeen visited multiple senior living facilities across the country, but most left her with what she described as a "claustrophobic feeling" – typically small rooms furnished with little more than a desk and a chair.

"If you're an independent person like me, you don't like to be closed off," she said.

At some facilities, she recalled, residents even had to ask staff for a flask to boil water.

"I don't think that should be the way to treat the elderly – it will make them dependent on others as they age."

She eventually found what she was looking for at Domitys Bangsar, a retirement village for independent seniors in Kuala Lumpur.

There, Dr Yazmeen was able to cook her own meals, decorate her apartment as she wished, and even maintain a small garden outside her unit. At the same time, she had the reassurance that help would be available in an emergency.

"They went out of their way to accommodate my wishes a lot," she said. "That made me choose them."