Kidney disease cases are on the rise. Can Singapore's healthcare system cope?

As the afternoon session begins at a National Kidney Foundation (NKF) dialysis centre in Ang Mo Kio, Mr Amer Mohamed, 68, sets up his own dialysis machine while nurses move hurriedly around him to get the room ready for other patients.

Mr Amer has been undergoing dialysis for about 13 years, attending four-hour sessions thrice a week. In the past six months however he has begun setting up his own haemodialysis (HD) machine at the start of each session.

He recalled it being "very difficult" at the start; it took him about three months to familiarise himself with the process.

"I really almost gave up. There's a lot of things (to set up)."

Although he now handles most of the steps independently including attaching tubes and a dialysate bag to the machine, nurses ensure the procedure is done accurately.

Across NKF's 45 dialysis centres, which serve patients 16 hours a day except on Sundays, Mr Amer is part of a push to help the centres cope with the rising demand that has stretched their resources thin.

He is one of 274 patients deemed competent to manage certain procedures independently under a self-care management programme, which frees nurses up so that they can focus on those with more complex needs.

Patients like Mr Amer require haemodialysis because their kidneys have failed and can no longer remove harmful waste and toxins which can cause permanent damage to cells, tissues and organs.



The treatment cleanses the blood of toxins, excess salt and fluids, and is necessary if a kidney transplant is unavailable. The Ministry of Health (MOH) national waiting list had 397 people looking for a kidney transplant as of June last year, while the average wait time in 2023 was about nine years.



Kidney failure patients sit or lie down next to a dialysis machine while two large needles are inserted into one arm – with one needle used to remove unfiltered blood and the other to return filtered blood to the body.

Six new patients are subjected to this every day, according to statistics from the NKF – three times the rate from 20 years ago.