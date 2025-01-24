From face recognition CCTV to deploying more staff, Singapore retailers fight back against shoplifters but it's an uphill task

Madam Hoe Wan Ping’s days as a store leader often kick off on a stressful note — doing a rough stock check for missing items.



Each time she scans the shelves and spots something that has mysteriously disappeared, her heart sinks because this means that it has likely been stolen.

And if the items are highly valuable, such as branded products, the 54-year-old would have to cover the cost with her colleagues at the retail store selling cosmetics, toiletries and skincare products, due to company policy.

“Just a few days ago, I noticed two testers (of a cosmetic product) had gone missing. People even steal testers these days. Unbelievable,” she told CNA TODAY when we met at her workplace in Ang Mo Kio on Jan 15.

Mdm Hoe vividly remembers one of the most serious cases, which occurred in 2022. Three bottles of a branded facial treatment essence worth over S$400 were stolen.

“We chased after the suspect, and my colleague was even bitten by him during the confrontation. After he was caught, I found out he had also stolen electronic products from the supermarket nearby,” she said.

Similarly, at Mustafa Centre in Little India, CNA TODAY learnt from talking to security personnel that shoplifting cases occur “almost every day,” though they do not call the police for every incident.

“Some people say they forgot to pay, while others claim it was completely accidental,” one staff member said.

Based on the security personnel’s observations, most suspects appear to be under 30, although occasionally older individuals get caught too.

When asked about commonly stolen items, the staff member noted that they range widely, from food and perfumes to cosmetics and clothes: “Whatever they like, they take.”

Meanwhile, Mr Victor Lim, 60, the manager of a convenience store in Toa Payoh, said most shoplifters he has encountered are men and women in their 40s and 50s.

But he believes that not everyone who shoplifts does so out of necessity.

“Some people are dressed very well and have the means to pay, but somehow they just want to take two cans of beer or some packets of S$3 sour plum without paying,” Mr Lim said.

Business owners and shopkeepers CNA TODAY spoke to said they have all implemented measures to address the persistent issue of shoplifting, including installing more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and hiring additional staff to monitor suspicious behaviour.

However, many acknowledge that these measures have their limitations. During periods of high footfall, it remains challenging to keep track of everyone in the store and their stocks while also serving customers.

Some shops also display items outdoors to attract more sales, which adds another layer of difficulty in maintaining oversight.

Additionally, some feel that CCTV cameras alone are insufficient to deter shoplifters. Despite the cameras being highly visible and signs clearly informing customers that they are under surveillance, shoplifting incidents still occur regularly.

While the latest crime statistics in Singapore are not available yet, the police’s annual crime brief 2023 highlighted that shop theft cases were on the rise for the third year in a row.

There were 3,939 cases of shop theft in 2023, marking a 21.4 per cent increase from the 3,244 cases in 2022. There were 2,652 cases in 2021 and about 2,500 cases in 2020.

The mid-year crime brief 2024 had equally worrying statistics. From January to June 2024, 2,027 cases were reported – a rise of 178 cases compared to the 1,849 reported during the same period in 2023.

Additionally, shop theft remains one of the top offences among youths arrested in the first half of 2024.

The police attributed the rise in shop theft cases mainly to more incidents reported at supermarkets and personal care and wellness shops. Over half of the cases involved losses below S$50.