From face recognition CCTV to deploying more staff, Singapore retailers fight back against shoplifters but it's an uphill task
Shopkeepers interviewed said while they have hired extra staff and installed CCTV cameras to combat shoplifting, challenges such as manpower constraints and high footfall make it difficult to fully address the issue.
Madam Hoe Wan Ping’s days as a store leader often kick off on a stressful note — doing a rough stock check for missing items.
Each time she scans the shelves and spots something that has mysteriously disappeared, her heart sinks because this means that it has likely been stolen.
And if the items are highly valuable, such as branded products, the 54-year-old would have to cover the cost with her colleagues at the retail store selling cosmetics, toiletries and skincare products, due to company policy.
“Just a few days ago, I noticed two testers (of a cosmetic product) had gone missing. People even steal testers these days. Unbelievable,” she told CNA TODAY when we met at her workplace in Ang Mo Kio on Jan 15.
Mdm Hoe vividly remembers one of the most serious cases, which occurred in 2022. Three bottles of a branded facial treatment essence worth over S$400 were stolen.
“We chased after the suspect, and my colleague was even bitten by him during the confrontation. After he was caught, I found out he had also stolen electronic products from the supermarket nearby,” she said.
Similarly, at Mustafa Centre in Little India, CNA TODAY learnt from talking to security personnel that shoplifting cases occur “almost every day,” though they do not call the police for every incident.
“Some people say they forgot to pay, while others claim it was completely accidental,” one staff member said.
Based on the security personnel’s observations, most suspects appear to be under 30, although occasionally older individuals get caught too.
When asked about commonly stolen items, the staff member noted that they range widely, from food and perfumes to cosmetics and clothes: “Whatever they like, they take.”
Meanwhile, Mr Victor Lim, 60, the manager of a convenience store in Toa Payoh, said most shoplifters he has encountered are men and women in their 40s and 50s.
But he believes that not everyone who shoplifts does so out of necessity.
“Some people are dressed very well and have the means to pay, but somehow they just want to take two cans of beer or some packets of S$3 sour plum without paying,” Mr Lim said.
Business owners and shopkeepers CNA TODAY spoke to said they have all implemented measures to address the persistent issue of shoplifting, including installing more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and hiring additional staff to monitor suspicious behaviour.
However, many acknowledge that these measures have their limitations. During periods of high footfall, it remains challenging to keep track of everyone in the store and their stocks while also serving customers.
Some shops also display items outdoors to attract more sales, which adds another layer of difficulty in maintaining oversight.
Additionally, some feel that CCTV cameras alone are insufficient to deter shoplifters. Despite the cameras being highly visible and signs clearly informing customers that they are under surveillance, shoplifting incidents still occur regularly.
While the latest crime statistics in Singapore are not available yet, the police’s annual crime brief 2023 highlighted that shop theft cases were on the rise for the third year in a row.
There were 3,939 cases of shop theft in 2023, marking a 21.4 per cent increase from the 3,244 cases in 2022. There were 2,652 cases in 2021 and about 2,500 cases in 2020.
The mid-year crime brief 2024 had equally worrying statistics. From January to June 2024, 2,027 cases were reported – a rise of 178 cases compared to the 1,849 reported during the same period in 2023.
Additionally, shop theft remains one of the top offences among youths arrested in the first half of 2024.
The police attributed the rise in shop theft cases mainly to more incidents reported at supermarkets and personal care and wellness shops. Over half of the cases involved losses below S$50.
Supermarket chain Sheng Siong’s sustainability report 2023 noted a consecutive rise in the number of thefts per store, from 3.09 in 2021 to 3.64 in 2022 and 4.91 in 2023.
The report also stated that the company’s primary approach has always been to work with the police to deter shop theft.
“Having our store employees donning special vests helps to enhance our staff presence to deter and detect shop theft while providing assistance to customers in a non-intrusive manner,” it said.
CNA TODAY understands that Sheng Siong supermarkets have also integrated facial recognition technology into their CCTV cameras to enhance security.
Over at Watsons Singapore, managing director Irene Lau said that the health and beauty chain has seen a 20 per cent increase in theft incidents over the past year.
“We are currently reviewing proposals from various vendors and testing proof-of-concept solutions to determine their effectiveness in our stores,” she told CNA TODAY.
With more shoplifting cases reported, the police are urging retailers to participate in the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (Star) programme. Under this initiative, the police work with retailers to analyse their stores’ vulnerabilities and implement prevention measures.
Sheng Siong and Watsons are among the retail partners on board, along with companies such as NTUC FairPrice, Sephora, Popular, Prime Supermarket, and Mustafa Centre.
The programme has encouraged retailers to increase CCTV use in their stores. The police said that with more cameras installed, retailers can review footage and file reports against shoplifters anytime.
“With the prevalence of CCTV cameras, offenders will be caught eventually, even if they manage to leave the store with the stolen items,” the police said.
The offence of theft in dwelling carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.
AN INESCAPABLE PROBLEM FOR RETAILERS
While nearly 4,000 shop thefts were reported to the police in 2023, CNA TODAY’s conversations with business owners in different districts suggested that the actual figure could be higher.
This discrepancy arises because many business owners and staff, already strapped for manpower and time, often lack the capacity or do not find it necessary or worthwhile to file police reports, which they frequently describe as time-consuming.
Mr Subhash Majumder, 50, who runs a grocery store in Little India, has never reported a case to the police in his 14 years of operation, due to time constraints.
This is despite shoplifting cases happening frequently at his shop, especially on Sundays.
Mr Subhash’s shop has eight CCTV cameras and a large TV screen at the entrance, clearly showing that the entire store is under surveillance. He also hires extra staff to monitor the store during peak periods.
Even so, he lamented that these steps have done little to prevent theft.
“Sometimes, people give excuses. They apologise and say they forgot to pay. Just a few days ago, someone stole milk powder, and on the same day, he planned to return to Bangladesh,” Mr Subhash said.
“My brother caught him, and he (spun a sob story) to make us feel sorry for him."
Mr Kenneth Ng, 50, who manages a shop selling homeware in Chinatown, has encountered repeat offenders, including an elderly resident who frequently visits his store to steal scissors “out of habit”.
“From CCTV checks, we know it’s her, so when she walks past, we stay extra alert and keep an eye on her. Even though we informed her family, there’s nothing much they can do,” said the third-generation owner of the business.
There is also little they can do to prevent the theft of small, inexpensive items, which occurs often. Someone even stole the knob from the lid of a stainless steel mug recently, Mr Ng said.
“Even with CCTV, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact time of the theft, and reporting such small losses to the police feels pointless.”
Stores selling jewellery and fashion accessories also face the same predicament.
Sales and human resource manager Queenie Teo, 30, who oversees various outlets under her company’s brand islandwide, shared similar challenges in dealing with shoplifting, adding that CCTV cameras are not entirely effective at preventing these incidents.
She speculated that if a staff member were specifically hired to monitor the CCTV for 11 hours daily, theft cases would likely be uncovered daily.
“We don’t hire anyone specifically to do that. Each shop operates for about 11 hours a day, so it's difficult to identify theft cases unless there are clear signs or reports,” Ms Teo told CNA TODAY when we met at her company's Bugis Junction outlet.
“In most cases, we only find out about theft when the same individuals target other stores or when we review footage of past incidents.”
Asked about the frequency of reporting detected theft cases to the police, Ms Teo said it varies according to the seriousness of the crime. Still, most people caught are usually let off with a stern warning as long as they return the items.
“The most recent case we had to report to the police was at Causeway Point. It involved kids crawling under the cloth covering our kiosk to steal during closing hours,” she said.
“My staff came in the next morning and noticed many missing items. We only found out about the kids’ actions after checking the CCTV footage. We had to report that case because it’s a big no-no.”
On the other hand, Watsons Singapore’s Ms Lau said all theft incidents at Watsons outlets are immediately reported to the police for proper investigation and follow-up.
“The items stolen vary, but high-demand products are often targeted. Shoplifting tends to spike during busier periods, such as school holidays and festive seasons when stores are crowded and opportunities for theft increase.”
ARE RISING COSTS WORSENING THE PROBLEM?
Shop theft can be particularly difficult to tackle, as it is driven by a range of factors that make it challenging to address.
INFRASTRUCTURE LOOPHOLES
From an infrastructure standpoint, security and retail experts interviewed by CNA TODAY suggested that the rise in self-checkout counters may be a contributing factor.
Mr Khairul Rudy Sidhu, honorary secretary of the Association of Certified Security Agencies (ACSA), said while these systems are designed to streamline the shopping experience and reduce operational costs, they also create opportunities for theft.
This is particularly more prevalent in supermarkets and grocery stores, where the systems depend heavily on customers' integrity, he added.
“This could lead to unintentional or deliberate mis-scanning of items, making it harder for stores to detect and prevent losses,” said Mr Khairul, who is also managing director of Aardvark Security Services.
Adjunct Professor Lynda Wee of Nanyang Business School (NBS) noted that when self-checkout counters started becoming more widespread in supermarkets around two years ago, many customers were still adjusting to the new technology.
“But as time passes, people become more familiar and confident with the system, and this has led some of them figuring out ways to ‘game’ the system and get away with pilfering.”
Mr Khairul said self-checkout-enabled theft is an issue worldwide, not just in Singapore, with even major grocers like Walmart in the United States having removed these systems at certain stores to address issues related to shoplifting.
MANPOWER AND COST CONSTRAINTS
In Singapore, Mr Khairul noted that with the implementation of the Progressive Wage Model, a wage structure designed to lift lower-wage workers’ salaries, many companies, including grocers, are facing higher operating expenses.
To mitigate these costs, grocers often turn to self-checkout systems, which help reduce manpower expenses.
At the same time, they are hesitant about investing in more advanced technology to enhance security.
“One of the major challenges with traditional CCTV management is the sheer volume of footage. Someone needs to sift through 24 hours of footage to spot a suspect,” said Mr Khairul.
“Analytics technology can help reduce the workload by 70 per cent. But this implementation comes with added costs, which grocers are mostly unwilling to invest in.”
Mdm Hoe, the store leader in Ang Mo Kio, also expressed concern about manpower constraints. She said that most of the time, only two people, including herself, are manning the store.
“There’s a lot of pressure. With just two of us working, it’s stressful when one goes on a break because one person can’t do everything.
“If customers ask questions, it becomes difficult to keep an eye on everything that’s going on in the shop,” she said.
INDIVIDUAL MOTIVATIONS AND AFFLICTIONS
As shoplifting cases rise, one might wonder whether the increasing cost of living is a contributing factor.
However, the answer is not clear-cut, with shopkeepers telling CNA TODAY that they generally do not see rising costs as the main cause. They often observe that the items being stolen are non-essential goods. They also encounter individuals who appear to steal "out of habit”.
Based on interviews with criminal lawyers and forensic psychologists, there are three common reasons people steal: Necessity, thrill-seeking and mental health conditions.
Associate Professor Ferlin Jayatissa from the Singapore University of Social Sciences said that to better understand the impact of the cost of living on shop theft cases, it’s crucial to consider not just the number of cases but also the items being stolen.
“Theft of basic necessities from supermarkets or department stores could suggest a link to financial hardship. If people are stealing potato chips or snacks, it may be linked to thrill-seeking rather than necessity.”
Mr Raphael Louis, the managing director of law firm Ray Louis Corporation, said it is generally difficult to identify specific demographic or socioeconomic patterns among shoplifters.
From his experience, they come from a diverse range of backgrounds, including teenagers, middle-aged adults, and seniors, as well as individuals from middle-income to affluent households.
“Some steal items like wine, makeup, perfume, or clothing, even though they can afford to purchase them. For instance, I once represented a professional woman caught stealing bananas from a supermarket,” he said.
“Sometimes, you can make a logical connection. Perhaps they’re facing financial difficulties or have a condition like kleptomania or depression. Other times, there’s no (clear explanation) at all.”
While youths tend to fall into the category of thrill-seeking, there are other reasons that drive them to pilfer.
Experts and social workers told CNA TODAY that younger people are often tempted to steal due to peer pressure and financial hardships at home, leading to insufficient pocket money for the things they desire.
Mr T M Narasimman, executive director of Impart, a social service organisation that supports youths facing adversities, said young people today have an increasing list of items they feel they need, like phone chargers or gaming devices, which can be costly.
“Emotional deprivation plays a role as well, such as parents not spending enough time with their children or neglectful situations. This often leads kids to seek things illegitimately,” he said.
“When a young child commits a crime, it’s usually a symptom, not the root cause. Their behaviour is often a reflection of deeper needs they’re unable to communicate properly.”
Ms June Fong, senior forensic psychologist at Promises Healthcare, explained that finances alone are not a reliable indicator of who is more prone to shoplifting. Many people with limited means do not resort to shoplifting despite having the same strong desire for certain goods.
“In my experience, one of the key factors affecting young shoplifters is an under-developed sense of what we call consequential thinking,” she said.
Promises Healthcare is a multidisciplinary mental health clinic that offers psychiatric, psychological and physical well-being services to children and adults.
“The thought of taking something for ‘free’ and getting away with it has probably crossed most people's minds. But children and youths are less able to resist these urges through logical reasoning and by weighing the consequences of their actions.”
Lawyer Josephus Tan, managing director of Invictus Law Corporation, said he has encountered clients from all three categories, but more do it out of mental health reasons, such as kleptomania or other mental afflictions.
He added that most of these offenders are adults and can be either male or female.
“For some, a tragic event like a divorce or retrenchment may trigger the behaviour. Although they may have the means to pay, their mental struggles might lead them to leave the shop without paying," he said.
"They may not pay attention to what they are taking, or it could simply be an impulsive act."
Dr Jacob Rajesh, senior consultant psychiatrist at Promises Healthcare, said studies have shown that some mental health disorders are associated with an increased risk of shoplifting.
Additionally, the prevalence of mental health issues is notably higher among repeat offenders compared to non-shoplifters and first-time offenders, he said.
Some examples include kleptomania (an impulse control disorder), depression, bipolar disorder, dementia and intellectual disability.
“People with antisocial personality disorder may also commit shoplifting for the thrill of doing so as they lack guilt and remorse and break laws,” said Dr Rajesh.
HOW TO DEAL WITH SHOPLIFTERS
Given the complexities behind shoplifting behaviour, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. However, security and retail experts told CNA TODAY that taking proactive steps and focusing on key areas can help reduce incidents of theft.
On the technology aspect, Mr Khairul of Aardvark Security Services emphasised the importance of a hybrid system, which combines both man and machine to ensure sufficient monitoring, especially at the cashier and self-checkout lanes.
“In the past, stores may have relied on 30 cashiers at checkout points who also served as a deterrent, even if they weren’t security personnel,” he said.
“Today, if you decide to reduce cashier numbers and introduce more self-checkout lanes, you must ensure these lanes are monitored. One cashier should manage multiple checkout points while observing customer behaviour.”
Mr Khairul also stressed the importance of clearly indicating to customers that they are under surveillance when they are in the store.
“Use clear signage and emphasise zero tolerance for theft. Display something like a large 50-inch LCD screen showing live camera feeds, and make sure the cameras are noticeable.”
If theft remains a recurring issue, Mr Khairul suggested increasing manpower at checkout points and using the latest technology, as high-quality systems can cover all the store's blind spots.
“Don’t cut corners with cameras. Ensure they are positioned properly, ideally within 20 metres of each other, to avoid blind spots,” he said.
“Avoid using rotating cameras as they tend to be less effective for surveillance purposes. Instead, use static cameras that cover a wide 180-degree area and remain in place.”
Dr Wee from NBS agreed, saying that a well-lit, transparent space for checking out, coupled with random checks by staff, could help ensure customers pay accurately and promptly.
She added that supermarkets could take a step further by installing small CCTV cameras above each self-checkout counter, providing greater oversight of item movements.
“It's essential to ensure that there are no obstructions at the checkout areas, too. For instance, avoid placing last-minute impulse purchase displays there, as cluttered spaces can create opportunities for theft.”
Then, there is the issue of tackling youth offenders, as shop theft has long been one of the most common offences among this age group. But will immediately reporting them to the police serve as enough of a reality check and deterrent?
Senior social worker Flora Tan, who works at Care Corner Youth Services, said bringing the law in as a means of control may indeed act as a wake-up call for some.
However, she suggested that a better approach would be to consider how different groups involved in addressing youth crimes can respond appropriately while considering the challenges and vulnerabilities young people face.
Echoing Ms Tan’s sentiment, Mr Benjamin Ho, a senior social worker at Thye Hua Kwan Family Service Centre’s Tanjong Pagar branch, explained that when a child or teen repeatedly steals, it often signals that previous interventions had been ineffective.
“In such cases, it is essential to reassess what is not working for both the child and their caregivers, while gaining a deeper understanding of the family's beliefs about right and wrong,” said Mr Ho.
“Structured guidance from social workers can be instrumental in helping the child or teen develop a clearer understanding of accountability and consequences.”
In guiding adolescents towards mending their ways, Ms Tan added that the presence of at least one morally committed, caring and trustworthy adult who can hold them accountable while maintaining faith in their ability to change can make all the difference.
Mr Tan of Invictus Law Corporation, who has extensive experience in pro bono work, said that ultimately, the root causes of shoplifting are not strictly legal matters unless they escalate to the courtroom.
Mr Tan explained that when shoplifting is tied to a medical problem, it can be more effectively managed by addressing the individual’s mental health crisis.
In such instances, the role of stakeholders is to offer support and assistance rather than impose punishment, he added.
“But if they have to steal bread or other perishables, it becomes a social problem, and we need to question whether we’re doing enough to help people struggling with rising costs and inflation,” he said.
“These thefts highlight deeper societal issues like food insecurity, while cases involving cosmetics or non-essentials may signal individual motives.”