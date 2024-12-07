Singapore's IRs opened almost 15 years ago after much hand-wringing. Have they paid off and what's next to stay ahead?
Having tasted success, new challenges await Singapore’s integrated resorts as neighbouring countries including the Philippines and Japan are ramping up their own tourism offerings.
Soaring high at 200 metres and gleaming gold at sunset, the architectural marvel that is Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is at once a striking silhouette of Singapore’s skyline and a symbol of its riches.
While the integrated resort’s (IR) impressive facade and iconic SkyPark have drawn the rich and famous from overseas, its counterpart southwest of the island appeals more to tourists such as 43-year-old Australian Kacy McDonald and her family.
Videos of travel influencers screaming their lungs out on roller coasters at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and showing off their hauls from its novelty shops had captured the attention of Ms McDonald’s young children.
That's why Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), home to the USS theme park — and not the lavish MBS — was at the top of the list for the family's six-day holiday itinerary.
“I think Marina Bay is more for luxury and cocktails than family activities,” said the executive producer from Adelaide.
“The kids like the rides and going into gift shops, not Louis Vuitton.”
But far from being an indictment of MBS’ value and appeal, Ms McDonald’s remarks reflect Singapore’s strategy of differentiating each integrated resort’s purpose.
During then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s parliamentary statement in 2005 to propose the development of the IRs, he said that the two resorts were meant to complement each other by attracting different types of visitor.
MBS, with its excellent architectural design and business and convention facilities, would attract “MICE” visitors, those who come for meetings, incentive tours, conventions and exhibitions.
RWS, on the other hand, would attract families and tourists who are coming for a holiday.
Nearly 15 years have passed since the two multi-billion-dollar IRs opened their doors in 2010, and initial concerns about their casinos’ potentially undesirable impact on society have slowly faded from public consciousness.
Locals and tourists alike have taken to the Marina Bay skyline and embraced the vibrancy of Sentosa.
However, Resorts World Sentosa raised more than a few eyebrows last month after the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) decided to renew RWS’s casino license for just two years — instead of the usual three.
The GRA said that it had looked at RWS’ ability to develop, maintain and promote its integrated resort as a "compelling tourist destination that meets prevailing market demand and industry standards", among other factors.
In doing so, GRA said RWS' tourism performance from 2021 to 2023 was "unsatisfactory”, with a number of areas that required rectification and substantial improvement.
Experts told CNA that both large-scale refurbishments of the resort which led to significant closures, as well as the prospect of rivals emerging in other Asian countries, may have contributed to the negative rating given by the authorities.
RWS’ earnings may have also played a role in the integrated resort earning the “unsatisfactory” label. Genting Singapore, the parent company of RWS, recently posted a 63 per cent decrease in its profit for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 compared to the corresponding period a year ago.
RWS’ recent lapses in performing customer due diligence checks on certain transactions at the casino were likely taken into consideration as well, said the experts.
As for MBS, its net revenue for Q3 had fallen 9.5 per cent to US$919 million, down from US$1 billion the previous year.
Amid a spate of less-than-positive news as the two integrated resorts approach their 15th anniversary, CNA TODAY examines how RWS and MBS have fared in line with their raison d'être, and whether they are well-placed to maintain their relevance in an increasingly IR-heavy region.
INSTANT IMPACT
Two decades ago, as cities across Asia and the West reinvented themselves with new architecture and attractions, Singapore found itself playing catch-up.
The little red dot appeared unexciting, with tourists spending less time here — staying on average for three days compared with four days in Hong Kong and five in London.
Furthermore, Singapore’s total arrivals and tourism receipts — the value of money spent by international visitors to a country — had been on a decline.
Between 1993 and 2002, visitor arrivals stayed relatively stagnant at about 6.5 to 7.5 million a year. Over the same period, tourism receipts fell by 17 per cent from S$11.3 billion to S$9.4 billion.
“If we do not proceed, we are at serious risk of being left behind by other cities,” then-PM Lee told Parliament in 2005.
So the rationale behind the IRs was clear: Boost tourism and position Singapore as an exciting global city with an “X-factor” — what Mr Lee defined as “that buzz you get in London, Paris or New York”.
Fast forward to 2024: Is it mission accomplished? In short, yes.
In 2009, there were 9.7 million visitor arrivals while tourism receipts stood at S$12.6 billion. A year later, after the two IRs opened, visitor arrivals to Singapore grew almost 20 per cent to reach a then-peak of 11.6 million, and rose steadily to 2019’s all-time high of 19.1 million.
While the two integrated resorts cannot take sole credit for these impressive numbers, they certainly have made a significant impact on the nation’s tourism sector, experts said, providing Singapore with that “special something”.
Two distinct market segments — MICE visitors and leisure travellers — were targeted with the IRs’ offerings, and the resorts seemed to have hit the nail on the head.
Along with the tourists came accolades.
RWS was named “Best Integrated Resort” for 10 consecutive years at the Travel Trade Gazette’s Travel Awards, before MBS took its spot in 2023. The awards’ votes were submitted by travel consultants, tour operators and destination management companies.
RWS’s USS theme park is also recognised in TripAdvisor’s “Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024” list of amusement parks and waterparks.
MBS’ recognition on the world stage is just as impressive. The IR has clinched over 940 awards across various business units since 2010, with nearly 490 million guests having visited MBS as of November 2024.
The Sands Expo and Convention Centre has hosted major conferences and exhibitions throughout the years, and was also the venue for performances by renowned artists such as Celine Dion and Lady Gaga.
ATTRACTING BOTH “QUALITY TOURISTS” AND LOCALS
Beyond international recognition and visitor numbers, how else do the IRs fit into Singapore’s broader tourism strategy?
For years, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has emphasised “quality tourism”, which encompasses several dimensions, as part of its efforts to grow the sector.
Tourism should be an “important economic driver” for Singapore that would make a “significant contribution” to the country’s overall gross domestic product (GDP), the STB said in a discussion paper published in 2013.
To that end, growth in tourism spending should be prioritised over boosting tourism arrivals, due to Singapore’s resource constraints, the paper noted.
This means, among other strategies, attracting high rollers with larger purchasing power and propensity to spend.
Mr Paul Town, the chief operating officer of MBS, said the group invested US$1.75 billion to undergo a "full-scale transformation" during the pandemic, repositioning themselves from "premium" to "luxury".
This includes the completion of exclusive spaces and services for its "Paiza" members: MBS' biggest spenders and most distinguished guests.
The Paiza Collection, made up of first-class rooms and suites on the top floors, was recently completed. Two new lounges, a private arrival and departure lounge and a "sky-high club lounge", were also launched this year.
The MBS website states that one has to spend S$500,000 nett annually to qualify for a Paiza membership.
High rollers in its casino also have access to the exclusive Paiza gambling rooms, where according to a 2020 Bloomberg report, high rollers have gambling budgets as high as US$50 million.
Professor Lawrence Loh, a professor in the practice of strategy and policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School, said it is efforts like this that give an impression of "prestige" to appeal to the big spenders, as it provides top-notch end-to-end service.
"To get the high rollers, the fundamentals continue to be critical: Hospitality, privacy and safety."
And this appears to have worked. Gaming revenue, the hotel average daily rate and retail sales reached all-time records as the property continued to attract higher-yielding tourists, wrote Mr Town in MBS' 2023 annual report.
Casino revenue came in at US$2.681 billion last year, up from US$1.68 billion in 2022.
High roller or not, Singapore wants to attract visitors who are looking to stay longer and experience the country in a more immersive way.
This would translate to higher visitor expenditure, said Mr Joshua Loh, the course chair for Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s (NP) diploma in tourism and resort management.
So far, Singapore has succeeded.
Tourism receipts rose steadily from S$18.9 billion in 2010 to S$27.7 billion in 2019. In 2023, that figure nearly reached the heights of the pre-pandemic era, at S$26.9 billion.
Visitors also spent more time in Singapore compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. The average length of stay in 2023 was about 3.8 days, compared to 3.4 days in 2019.
Mr Sudhanshu Dwivedi, a 40-year-old captain in Mumbai’s maritime industry, told CNA TODAY that both of Singapore’s IRs are known internationally to be “must-see” upon arrival.
He and his family had set aside 15 days to explore the country – five dedicated to exploring Sentosa and the Marina Bay area.
“There are so many things to see and do. I’m not sure if there’s much that can be improved,” said Mr Dwivedi.
But do Singaporeans feel the same way about their famous integrated resorts?
After all, as STB said in response to queries, the IRs are meant to cater not only to tourists, but also to bring more entertainment and lifestyle options to local residents.
While most Singaporeans interviewed said they had visited both IRs over the years, they also said they do not feel compelled to visit these places more than once.
A 36-year-old missionary who wanted to be known only as Mr Koh, was at RWS last week to visit the S.E.A. Aquarium with his young niece. He told CNA TODAY that he could not remember the last time he had visited either IR before this.
“I think it’s difficult to bring Singaporeans here (regularly) because everyone has different interests. It’s very hard to cater to everybody,” Mr Koh said.
“Because the IRs are tourist attractions, the prices here are marked up and expensive. It’s also quite out of the way. So, unless there’s a specific place you want to go or an event you want to attend, you wouldn’t come back here.”
While his sentiment echoed that of many local residents, MBS and Genting Singapore told CNA TODAY that they have continually refreshed their integrated resorts’ offerings to attract both locals and foreigners on a more regular basis.
For instance, RWS worked on seven strategic tie-ups with "world-famous intellectual properties” in 2024 alone, said a spokesperson for Genting Singapore.
This includes the Asia premiere of multisensory interactive art experience “Harry Potter: Visions of Magic”, a tie up with Netflix to incorporate sets inspired by global hit series “Sweet Home” into USS’s Halloween Horror Nights, and the Pokémon Aqua Adventure at its Adventure Cove Waterpark.
In particular, the Harry Potter art experience had drawn significant crowds compared with other pop-up attractions around the country, said Mr Chan Chee Kong, the chief operating officer of its ticketing software provider GlobalTix.
Similarly, MBS’s chief operating officer Paul Town noted that the IR converted one of its two theatres into the popular KOMA restaurant and MARQUEE nightclub in 2019, which he said has enlivened Singapore’s nightlife scene.
MBS’s ArtScience Museum is also currently hosting Singapore’s first exhibition featuring works of the popular Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli.
Mr Keith Chan, a 41-year-old who works in accounting, said several of his family members had visited MBS just to see the Ghibli exhibition.
His family were also at the S.E.A. Aquarium last week as they wanted to utilise a 1-for-1 ticket promotion.
“But going (to the IRs) is not an every-weekend thing,” said Mr Chan.
“And now that we’ve come here, we (probably) won’t be back again so soon.”
CAN IRs KEEP UP WITH NEW COMPETITION?
After enjoying much success in the past decade, MBS and RWS will soon have to grapple with competition from spanking new integrated resorts across Asia Pacific.
Japan will start welcoming patrons to its first casino in Osaka Bay in 2030, the most expensive IR ever to be built, at a whopping US$7.9 billion (S$10.6 billion).
When they opened in 2010, RWS and MBS had cost S$5.2 billion and S$5.6 billion to develop respectively.
The giant resort complex in Japan will include hotels, a conference centre, shopping mall, museum and ferry terminal. Its high rollers will even have access to an adjacent helicopter pad.
Closer to home, a slate of new casino projects is being planned in the Philippines, with the head of Manila’s gaming agency saying in July that the country intends to overtake Singapore as Asia’s second-largest gambling destination after Macau.
Thailand is also aiming to legalise casinos next year, with reports indicating that Las Vegas Sands – the parent company of MBS – is among those interested in setting up shop in Bangkok.
There is no denying that as these new competitors emerge, Singapore may lose its shine.
In his commentary for CNA last year, industry expert Daniel Cheng noted that Singapore has “more to fear in Thailand than Japan”, largely due to its close proximity.
Indeed, the stiff competition Singapore faces is largely regional, experts said.
On Thursday (Dec 5), market research provider Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations Index, which researched over 110 cities across 86 markets, revealed that Bangkok came out top in the index’s tourism policy and attractiveness pillar, with Singapore in second place.
The Thai capital also topped the list of international arrivals by city with 32 million trips in 2024.
Regional cities like Bangkok are often seen as Singapore’s direct competitors for tourists because of its location and similarity in terms of product offerings for both business and leisure visitors.
Experts believe that tourist-related developments in these countries means they will likely wrest market share from Singapore.
But with tourists from China making up a substantial portion of the casino-going crowd, geopolitics may tilt the scale in Singapore's favour, said Prof Loh of NUS.
“Of all the countries in the region, Japan and the Philippines are two of the most controversial countries that interact with China in pretty challenging ways.
“Singapore still has an edge here because geopolitically, our relationship with China is very strong,” Prof Loh said.
Another silver lining for Singapore is the two IRs’ existing expansion plans.
After all, the shiny new chips and felt tables in casinos are just one aspect of an integrated resort.
MBS will soon be developing “IR2”, a fourth tower adjacent to the existing three. The new tower will be an ultra-luxury resort comprising a 15,000-seat entertainment arena, 200,000 square feet of premium MICE facilities, as well as new food and beverage and nightlife offerings.
As for RWS, its S$6.8 billion mega-expansion plan, known as RWS 2.0, involves a new waterfront development that includes two new luxury hotels featuring 700 keys and a four-storey podium housing entertainment, retail and dining options.
Its S.E.A. Aquarium will be rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium, which is three times larger. Its soft opening scheduled for the first half of 2025.
The development of the Minion Land themed zone in USS is set to open on Feb 14 next year too, with Super Nintendo World slated to follow sometime in the future.
Mr Loh of NP said these developments are a welcome addition to Singapore’s tourism landscape that will help to keep visitors coming.
These plans fit neatly alongside the nation’s overall strategy of targeting quality tourism too, with notable luxury elements in both RWS and MBS likely to entice travellers with higher spending power.
Prof Loh added that the Singapore IRs’ holistic approach also helps to convince tourists to come back, as they tend to “seek lifestyle offerings more than tourist spots”.
For the high rollers, "the destination has to be a vibrant global hub for business and entertainment which will be attractive to the target top-tier segment for complementary activities while travelling," he added.
"Going forward in the face of potentially stiff regional competition, the Singapore factor will be important."
HOW MBS AND RWS CAN CONTINUE TO THRIVE
As competition hots up, another key challenge that Singapore continues to face is the constraint of limited physical space for developing new infrastructure and attractions.
Because of this, Ms Prudence Lai, an Asia Pacific travel consultant for Euromonitor International, believes that Singapore needs to focus on creating reasons to visit “out of its existing attractions”.
The nation’s present focus on being the “world’s best city” for MICE events and business travel is therefore a sound one, as it attracts a constant and diverse profile of visitors and plays into the IRs strengths.
Ms Lai noted that travellers from the Asia Pacific are a key source market for Singapore too.
Indeed, last year’s top three market contributors were China, Indonesia and Australia, which accounted for 37 per cent of all tourism receipts excluding the sightseeing, entertainment and gaming (SEG) segment.
“Asia Pacific travellers are keen to explore destinations in different ways compared to pre-pandemic, seeking local authentic cultural experiences and hidden local gems and adventures,” said Ms Lai.
“Industry players could explore product offerings beyond the typical and stand out through embedding unique local experiential elements.”
Ultimately, the extent to which an IR thrives directly relates to how much visitors spend within their premises, which can be a tough undertaking amid a global economy reeling from inflation and rising costs.
It also takes more resources to target new visitors to Singapore than to entice a traveller to return for a repeat visit, said Mr Brandon Chan, a senior lecturer for the business communication and design cluster at Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).
He added: “There will always be a category of travellers who are not influenced by price when choosing a stay at MBS or RWS. It is essential for both IRs to continually seek out these travellers and invest in retaining their patronage.”
This group of “repeat customers”, particularly the high rollers, are important to Singapore, said Prof Loh of NUS. And the reward systems employed by the IRs, like MBS' Paiza, play a crucial role in encouraging longer stays and repeat visits by them.
As for the increasing proportion of budget-conscious travellers, Mr Chan of SIT said the winning formula is to create perceptions of high value in the quality of the experiences offered.
This includes capitalising on trends based on what travellers are increasingly prioritising.
According to Euromonitor’s Voice of Consumer Travel Survey in 2024, more than seven in 10 business-and-leisure travellers are willing to pay at least 10 per cent more for wellness and relaxation, even if their main agenda is business-oriented.
This inclination towards wellness travel is a shift that STB itself has recognised. Its executive director of infrastructure planning and management, Ms Ranita Sundramoorthy, said the board is developing new strategies to respond to it.
For instance, Ms Sundramoorthy said, STB launched a tender this year for the development of a world-class wellness attraction at the Marina South Coastal Site, which will offer visitors a unique waterfront experience.
Prof Loh of NUS believes that there is “strong potential” for the IRs to double down on the wellness trend as they begin to expand their offerings.
“Wellness is a perfect, complementary product for IRs, especially for the high-rollers who tend to spend a lot of time in the casinos,” he said.
As the halfway point of the decade draws near, the consensus is that Singapore’s integrated resorts are well placed, so long as they don't rest on their laurels.