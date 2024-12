Singapore's IRs opened almost 15 years ago after much hand-wringing. Have they paid off and what's next to stay ahead?

HOW MBS AND RWS CAN CONTINUE TO THRIVE

As competition hots up, another key challenge that Singapore continues to face is the constraint of limited physical space for developing new infrastructure and attractions.

Because of this, Ms Prudence Lai, an Asia Pacific travel consultant for Euromonitor International, believes that Singapore needs to focus on creating reasons to visit “out of its existing attractions”.

The nation’s present focus on being the “world’s best city” for MICE events and business travel is therefore a sound one, as it attracts a constant and diverse profile of visitors and plays into the IRs strengths.

Ms Lai noted that travellers from the Asia Pacific are a key source market for Singapore too.

Indeed, last year’s top three market contributors were China, Indonesia and Australia, which accounted for 37 per cent of all tourism receipts excluding the sightseeing, entertainment and gaming (SEG) segment.

“Asia Pacific travellers are keen to explore destinations in different ways compared to pre-pandemic, seeking local authentic cultural experiences and hidden local gems and adventures,” said Ms Lai.

“Industry players could explore product offerings beyond the typical and stand out through embedding unique local experiential elements.”

Ultimately, the extent to which an IR thrives directly relates to how much visitors spend within their premises, which can be a tough undertaking amid a global economy reeling from inflation and rising costs.

It also takes more resources to target new visitors to Singapore than to entice a traveller to return for a repeat visit, said Mr Brandon Chan, a senior lecturer for the business communication and design cluster at Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

He added: “There will always be a category of travellers who are not influenced by price when choosing a stay at MBS or RWS. It is essential for both IRs to continually seek out these travellers and invest in retaining their patronage.”

This group of “repeat customers”, particularly the high rollers, are important to Singapore, said Prof Loh of NUS. And the reward systems employed by the IRs, like MBS' Paiza, play a crucial role in encouraging longer stays and repeat visits by them.

As for the increasing proportion of budget-conscious travellers, Mr Chan of SIT said the winning formula is to create perceptions of high value in the quality of the experiences offered.

This includes capitalising on trends based on what travellers are increasingly prioritising.

According to Euromonitor’s Voice of Consumer Travel Survey in 2024, more than seven in 10 business-and-leisure travellers are willing to pay at least 10 per cent more for wellness and relaxation, even if their main agenda is business-oriented.

This inclination towards wellness travel is a shift that STB itself has recognised. Its executive director of infrastructure planning and management, Ms Ranita Sundramoorthy, said the board is developing new strategies to respond to it.

For instance, Ms Sundramoorthy said, STB launched a tender this year for the development of a world-class wellness attraction at the Marina South Coastal Site, which will offer visitors a unique waterfront experience.

Prof Loh of NUS believes that there is “strong potential” for the IRs to double down on the wellness trend as they begin to expand their offerings.

“Wellness is a perfect, complementary product for IRs, especially for the high-rollers who tend to spend a lot of time in the casinos,” he said.

As the halfway point of the decade draws near, the consensus is that Singapore’s integrated resorts are well placed, so long as they don't rest on their laurels.