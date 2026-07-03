How these companies improved employee engagement through listening, not wellness perks

"A disengaged workforce cannot absorb that double shock, and engagement is precisely what determines whether a workforce adapts to AI quickly or resists it," said Mr John Hazan, global leader of Bain & Company's talent solution practice.

That is why, said Mr Goel, employee engagement has become more important than ever. A recent BCG Henderson Institute study found that more than 30 per cent of leaders already observed lower levels of collaboration as employees increasingly turned to AI instead of colleagues – a worrying trend as relationships are one of the key pillars of employee engagement.

The urgency is underscored by Singapore's position in the region. While countries such as Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia have made steady gains in employee engagement over the past decade, Singapore has remained largely stagnant.

Mr Swani warned that if the gap persists, Singapore risks slower productivity growth and a weaker ability to compete as a high-value, skills-driven economy.

In a region where talent and adaptability are increasingly key differentiators, he said employee engagement has become a critical lever for sustaining long-term competitiveness.

Rather than viewing this as a reason for pessimism, Ms Singh said Singapore's continued investment in technology presents an opportunity to place equal emphasis on developing its people.

"As Singapore invests heavily in AI infrastructure, the question becomes: How do we get the best out of our people so that we can get the best out of our technology?" she said.

Ultimately, experts said the organisations best placed to thrive will be those that invest as deliberately in people as they do in technology.

Mr Mark Tham, country managing director for Singapore at technology consulting company Accenture, said organisations that prioritise people alongside data and technology can achieve productivity gains of up to 11 per cent, compared with just 4 per cent when the human factor is neglected.

"The organisations that will win the AI era are not necessarily those with the most advanced technology. They are those who have built workplaces where people trust the organisation enough to grow alongside it."

For Ms Rosalind Tay, the head of commercial at Unearthed Productions, the payoffs can be felt in everyday work.

She said Mr Piperdy's willingness to empower employees to upskill beyond their day-to-day responsibilities had cultivated a workplace where people felt genuinely valued, invested in and motivated to contribute.

"Having the space to learn ... definitely makes it a lot easier for you to be confident in your work. His approach signalled the kind of culture the company wanted to build, one where people were encouraged to learning for the long term rather than simply doing their jobs."