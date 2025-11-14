From guilt to financial woes, single parents face many challenges and need better support

When Sarah went through her first divorce in 2014, the challenges of raising two babies on her own and becoming the sole breadwinner hit her hard.

Despite the availability of childcare, she struggled to earn the income her family needed.

"Our work hours are limited by the childcare centre hours," said the 38-year-old mother of two teens, who declined to be identified by her real name as her ex-husband is incarcerated.

"And when your child is sick at childcare, they will call you and you have to drop your work and bring them home. It also impacts our work performance."

She has since resigned from her service sector job to do a home-based food business which, while giving her a less stable income, allows her to spend more time with her children.

On top of the financial load, Sarah has had to shoulder the emotional toll by herself.

"Every day feels like flight or fight for me. Honestly, I can spiral anytime, but I just don't, for the sake of my children," she told CNA TODAY.

Like Sarah, 25-year-old preschool teacher Shanel Lim, too, is a single mum, albeit under different circumstances. She never married, and gave birth to her daughter seven years ago when she was still a polytechnic student.

In addition to facing the emotional challenges common among single parents, it was also immediately apparent to her that she would not get the same level of support that married parents receive from the government.

Unmarried single mothers are not eligible for the Baby Bonus cash gift and do not receive the same tax rebates as their married female counterparts. They also face more hurdles when applying for public housing compared to married or divorced parents, among other challenges.

To support herself and her newborn child, Ms Lim took up part-time retail work a month after giving birth.

"Almost every day I would be working. I worked at least four to five times a week, and took additional shifts when I could," she said, adding that she was grateful that her mother took on the work of caring for her child while she worked, without which she could not have coped.

She also recalled considering buying her own flat at one point as her parents' flat, where her grandmother and a helper were also living, started feeling cramped as her child grew, but was deterred by the need to appeal her case with the authorities.

"The process was less straightforward, and while I wanted to buy a home, it was not the most pressing priority for me at that time," she said.

"At that point of time, I was just very focused on how to survive. I had to pay for milk, to pay for diapers and things like that. It was very chaotic."

She still does not have her own house, but is in a serious relationship now and she and her partner plan to get married and apply for a flat together soon.