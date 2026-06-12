Cheaper, better solar panels are here. But maximising adoption in Singapore will take creativity

Greater access to battery energy storage systems would help condominiums optimise their solar usage and better support growing demands for charging e-vehicles.

"Overall, the appetite for solar power in the residential sector is growing," Mr Mohd Rizal said.

"What is needed now is a more enabling ecosystem – one that combines regulatory support, practical financing and clearer implementation pathways – to help more condominiums make the transition with confidence."

ALREADY "SOLAR-DENSE" SINGAPORE

Even with all these ongoing hurdles, Singapore’s growth in solar capacity has exceeded expectations so far.

The experts noted that its solar ambitions could hit a hard ceiling due to limited land and suitable surfaces for solar deployment.

In the 2020 Update of the Solar PV Roadmap for Singapore by SERIS, it was estimated that if all suitable areas for conventional solar panels are used, the total techno-economic potential is as high as 8.6 gigwatt-peak.

Ms Chen from EMA acknowledged that although solar energy is now the main source of renewable energy that can be harnessed domestically, it could at best meet up to around 10 per cent of the country's projected energy needs by 2050.

"Singapore will therefore need to continue to pursue other decarbonisation pathways," she said.

Ms Linda Zeng, a senior analyst in power and renewables at BMI, a unit of credit risk analysis firm Fitch Solutions, said that the economics are a lot more attractive for solar energy as costs have declined, with payback periods as short as four years. Based on BMI's forecasts, solar energy would make up around 5 to 6 per cent of the power mix by 2030.

In the next 10 to 20 years, the needle will not move much in terms of solar power, playing a limited role in meeting Singapore's energy needs, she said.

"This is why we're actively exploring alternatives including next-generation nuclear, geothermal and electricity imports, all of which are scalable," Ms Zeng added.