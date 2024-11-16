Telemedicine offers a grand future for healthcare but only if doctors, patients don't jeopardise it themselves

DO PROS OUTWEIGH CONS?

While “dubious MCs” may currently be the most notable concern over telemedicine, apprehension about the sector extends beyond just that.

For one thing, doctors CNA TODAY spoke to unanimously pointed to telemedicine’s diagnostic limitations: Some conditions can be difficult to pick up over a video call.

Dr Samuel Lua, the founder of Belief Family Clinic in Lavender, noted that telemedicine providers must strive to deliver the same quality and standard of care as in-person services, in line with the Singapore Medical Council’s (SMC) ethical guidelines.

“However, without the ability to perform a physical exam, such as listening to a patient’s lungs or palpating the abdomen, certain conditions can be difficult to diagnose accurately,” he said.

Mr Sivachandran of Abella Agency, who has been a nurse for 18 years, concurred that nothing can quite replace being in the same room with a patient.

“If you have a prolonged headache, you might think it’s only a headache, but it might be a sign of hypertension or even a tumour,” he said, so necessary follow-up tests should be done in-person.

He added that even a smell can help to identify a problem, such as a fruity scent on a patient’s breath, which may be an indication of diabetic ketoacidosis.

There are also concerns that telemedicine makes it easy for patients to misrepresent their symptoms in order to obtain specific medications.

One 28-year-old patient, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told CNA TODAY that she has used a telehealth service to consult a doctor regarding her struggle with weight-loss.

While the doctor had asked for her Body Mass Index (BMI) information, he did not require her to show proof.

“You’re only supposed to be able to get these prescriptions if you’re above a certain BMI, which I was, but I realised it can be very easy to lie about it,” the patient said.

“And who knows what side effects there are if you’re too underweight to use the (prescribed medicines).”

For such reasons, doctors said telemedicine should not be seen as a substitute for in-person visits.

It is on the whole, however, a valuable tool for supporting clinical care and is best suited for follow-up appointments, allowing patients to consult with their regular doctor after an initial in-person consultation, they said.

Mr Ruch de Silva, senior director of DKSH Patient Solutions, said integrating telehealth with in-person care enables continuity and familiarity in the patient-provider relationship.

“This hybrid approach ensures that doctors have a more comprehensive understanding of their patients' medical history, behaviours and needs, allowing for better, more personalised care and minimising the risk of missed signs or misuse of the system,” he said.

Indeed, Dr Tan Wei Jie, a general practitioner at DTAP Clinic’s Orchard branch, said telemedicine is “especially important” for his clinic’s patients who have difficulty making it to the physical clinic either because of mobility issues, busy work schedules, or because they live overseas.

For Dr Lua, he primarily uses telemedicine to care for his regular patients with chronic conditions, enabling him to adjust their medications and provide ongoing support between physical visits.

Migrant workers have also increasingly been using telemedicine services in the past two years, CNA reported last month. This ensures that those who work shifts or who live far away from healthcare facilities are able to seek timely medical attention.

Some parents told CNA TODAY that telemedicine is a great option for those who need assurance and advice from doctors for common ailments that their young children experience, while simultaneously allowing them to rest at home.

And so on balance, healthcare professionals believe the pros of telemedicine outweigh its cons.