These three women were upskirted. Their lives have never been the same again

It should have been a typical Saturday in August this year. Linda, a design student in her early 20s, was headed to a friend’s graduation ceremony when her world turned upside down.

She was waiting to board the train at Buona Vista MRT station when a couple approached her and said they had spotted a man taking upskirt photos of her while she had been travelling up the escalator earlier at the train station.

“(The couple) pointed out the guy, who (by then) was looking at us with shifty eyes and walking away quickly from me,” said Linda, who declined to be identified by her real name.

The couple told Linda they had not pursued him, because they noticed he had swiftly deleted the photos when they were nearing him.

As the information sunk in, a shaken Linda began crying as she set foot on the train. However, her emotions quickly evolved into that of rage, as she thought about how her offender could have done the same to other women.

“It dawned on me that I could have been just one of his many victims, and I felt the need to stop him,” she recalled.

“In a sudden fit of rage, I went down every single train carriage looking for him but could not find him.”

She later alighted and approached the ground staff at Boon Lay MRT Station and was advised to make a police report.

Linda did so but has not heard back about the status of the case.

“I feel very upset just knowing that a dangerous creep like that can go about his daily life, possibly even violating more girls, and it makes me feel very disgusted and scared.”

Even though she was not physically harmed by the incident, it has had a lasting impact. Four months on, she continues to be haunted by her perpetrator’s actions.

“I feel scared when I take escalators or sit on trains. I always look over my shoulder now and get suspicious of any man standing behind me with his phone out,” she said.

“Sometimes, we make eye contact and I just feel like an anxious and crazy woman who’s paranoid about every man around her, but I just can’t help it.”

Linda told CNA TODAY that she has also become very conscious of her attire in public. She wears dresses or shorts only if her boyfriend is with her, as he can stand behind her on escalators to protect her from potential voyeurs.

Otherwise, she wears long pants as much as possible. And when she does go out wearing shorts, she will also wear an additional pair of safety shorts underneath — something she never used to do because they are quite uncomfortable and can cause chafing or even rashes in Singapore’s weather.

While she is saddened at having to change up her wardrobe and avoid wearing clothes she likes, Linda said she feels she has to do it for her own safety.

“I have tons of cute clothes in my wardrobe collecting dust because I’m so scared to wear them,” she lamented.

She also prefers to stand sideways when travelling up escalators alone.

“Sure, it looks weird … but I prefer to know the person behind me is not doing anything funny.”

STILL “VERY MINDFUL” AFTER SIX YEARS

Indeed, the impact of upskirting is often more far-reaching than many realise – and 42-year-old Ms Chen knows this all too well.

Six years after she fell prey to an upskirter, Ms Chen – who works in the technology sector and declined to give her full name – still vividly recalls what transpired that day.

Ms Chen had stopped by a pharmacy at Raffles Place MRT Station after work one evening.

While testing a cosmetic item, Ms Chen looked up at a mirror in the store and locked eyes with a man, who seemed startled that she had seen him.

“I saw this guy in the reflection, and he was very shocked, as though he wasn’t expecting me to look at him in the (mirror’s) reflection. I was also wondering what he was doing in that aisle itself, and that’s when I felt a bit uncomfortable.”

Still, she shook off the nagging feeling, thinking it was just fatigue from a long work day.

“I decided to continue testing and looking at other products, but soon after, I felt something was wrong again. As I did a side glance… I saw him.”

The same man was squatting at a corner of the aisle, with his arm and phone outstretched. Realising Ms Chen had caught him in the act of taking a photo, he quickly stood up and darted out of the shop.

Stunned, Ms Chen sought the assistance of the pharmacy’s staff, requesting the woman to check the CCTV footage in the shop.

“When she came out (of the staff room), she was clutching her chest and close to tears when she said, ‘Oh my god… you were upskirted twice.’”

Ms Chen made a police report that night, and later told her sisters and friends about the upskirting episode.

“I realised that when I was explaining (the incident to them), I often felt like I had to tell them I was actually in a work dress, and that it was not a short dress,” she recalled.

“Later, I realised it was unnecessary because the very act of upskirting is wrong.”

For a few months after the incident, Ms Chen tried to avoid walking around the area as it would bring back unpleasant memories and negative emotions.

She has also become more cautious of her surroundings in general, especially when travelling up an escalator.

“I’ll be very mindful to have a bag and to make sure it is covering the back of my skirt.”

Her perpetrator was apprehended a few months after committing the crime.

While he had offered her a restitution of S$2,000 to settle the matter privately outside of court, Ms Chen declined.

He was eventually sentenced to two weeks’ jail.