As tourists, international students and businesses reckon with Trump's America, will the US' allure and influence diminish?

Others agreed that America’s appeal, especially in the fields of education and technology, still endures, though an air of caution lingers.

Mr Anthony Fong, a 28-year-old software engineer who has lived in New York City for the past three years, said that the US is still one of the best places to be in, especially for those looking to work in the financial or technology sectors.

“I’m not looking to move anytime soon. Monetary compensation is top tier in the US and cutting-edge work is usually done there,” he said.

Mr Lim, the graduate student at Yale, pointed out that many still view elite American universities as gateways to global networks that could be helpful in one's future career.

"A lot of the reasons why people go to these schools are the social experiences, the alumni network,” he said.

While these benefits will not "disappear overnight", Mr Lim noted the Trump administration's recent actions such as the cancellation of Harvard's SEVP certification and moves to raise the tax on university endowments pose real threats to the competitiveness of the US higher education landscape.

“As these shifts unfold in real time, there’s growing uncertainty. With Harvard in the crosshairs, could Yale and other universities be next? And what should we do to prepare?"

At UCLA, 24-year-old student Samuel Chua said that while scrutiny of international students may have increased since Mr Trump’s election, daily life on campus remains relatively unchanged.

The general feeling among students is that things remain more or less status quo as long as one does not rock the boat, said Mr Chua, a computer science and engineering student.

For him, the shine of studying in the US has not dulled either – being exposed to different styles of learning has been “eye-opening”, allowing him to pick up more creative styles of writing rather than being “fixated on getting an A”.

“The US is currently a powerhouse of the world. That tension between different countries is still going to be there, I don’t think it’s going to disappear anytime soon. I disagree with the idea on whether there’s a good or bad time to go to the US – it’s more about your personal beliefs and values,” said Mr Chua.

He acknowledged, however, that one's experience will likely be dependent on the higher education institution one is aiming to move to the US for.

He pointed, for example, to how Columbia University has acquiesced to most of the Trump administration's demands in a bid to restore funding, in stark contrast to Harvard, which has publicly spoken out against and legally challenged the Trump administration.

The Northwestern University student who wanted to be known as Gabrielle said that she is "not that worried" about recent developments given that her university has ceded to Mr Trump's demands in the past, for example, in removing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) content targeted by the Trump administration.

While the pace of changes and potential precedent being set, should Mr Trump be successful in his actions against Harvard, is "quite terrifying", she believes that those willing to move to America are “made of a certain type of material” that is dissimilar from students who choose to study closer to home or in the UK.

“America is a very difficult country to study in for many reasons. It's a completely different change from our Cambridge system. It's completely different from our social life. And it's a very big leap for Singaporeans,” she said.

While the current political climate is more fraught than ever, she said that pursuing higher education in the US has always been – and continues to be – her dream.

“I think it's even more of a stamp of success that we are able to tide over such a difficult time in America’s history,” she added.