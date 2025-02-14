The weaponisation of trade: How Trump’s tariff moves will shape a new economic world order

Staying true to his campaign promises, United States President Donald Trump has spent his first few weeks in office firing an opening salvo in a potential trade war, which has sparked market jitters and caused a stir in world capitals.

Within the first month of his return to the White House in January, Mr Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods, which he framed as necessary to force these countries to assist the US in tackling domestic issues such as illegal immigration and its opioid addiction crisis.

Most recently on Thursday (Feb 13), Mr Trump announced plans to introduce sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" on both allies and competitors. Officials said the levies will be imposed country by country, but this could mean raising rates on imports to match the level that other countries apply to US products.

Ms Selena Ling, chief economist at OCBC, said the recent announcement suggests a shift away from previous measures, which targeted specific countries or products.

This could deal another blow to the multilateral trade framework, which under the aegis of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) had been previously pushing for mutual tariff reduction, she said.

Mr Trump's latest move could risk further retaliation by major trading countries, potentially disrupting global supply chains, driving up costs for businesses everywhere and creating heightened uncertainty for the global economy, she added.

Singapore, a small, open economy where trade constitutes more than 300 percent of its GDP, is certainly not immune to the ramifications of these ongoing developments.

But businesses engaged in global trade know that these recent developments are merely the latest chapter in a neverending story of protectionism and economic fragmentation that traces back to Mr Trump’s first presidency from 2017 to 2021.

Mr T K Khor is among those whose business is directly impacted by shifts in international trade policy, as his company sources materials from China for American firms.

“When we first started in 2002, there were no tariffs and we were paying around 2.9 per cent import tax. But when Trump first came into office (in 2017), everybody was like, ‘What’s going to happen?” said the director of Singapore-based manufacturers’ representative firm Outsource Asia Industries.

From 2018 to 2019, tariffs on Chinese imports surged as high as 30 percent, a development Mr Khor initially feared would mean the “end of the world” for his business.

“Everybody was worried that we might be out of a job and that our customers might start looking for an alternative source. But they did not,” said Mr Khor.

His company adapted by absorbing some of the price increases, he said, adding that his clients have since become used to the higher prices under the new “status quo”.

Although his first presidency is often associated with trade restrictions – Mr Trump repeatedly said "tariff" was “the most beautiful word in the dictionary” — his successor, Mr Joe Biden, did not roll back the Trump-era tariffs.

Instead, Mr Biden maintained them while expanding restrictions on key industries such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.