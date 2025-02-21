Fearmongering and lofty promises by bad eggs are plaguing the burgeoning tuition industry – what to do about it?

EDUCATION A ‘HIGH STAKES’ GAME

While a new advertising code of conduct may weed out the “black sheep” in the tuition industry, it is unlikely to affect the much bigger picture – Singaporean students’ heavy reliance on tuition.

After all, tuition advertising is just a tiny part of that picture.

As Mr Loh, the owner of The Science of Study, put it, to think that parents can be easily triggered into taking action by guilt-tripping ads “very much underestimates how savvy parents are these days”.

“Parents nowadays are not looking at an ad and going ‘Oh! They have students that scored AL1 for all subjects so they must be good!’” he said.

Sociologist Tan Ern Ser added that how parents choose to react to marketing ploys is as important as how the advertising materials are being crafted.

"If parents are discerning and not blindly purchasing any 'snake oil' sold to them, while having reasonable expectations of their children... then they would be able to see unethical marketing practices for what they are: Unethical, unnecessary, even harmful," said Dr Tan, who is adjunct principal research fellow and academic adviser at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Social Lab.

Indeed, several parents who send their children for tuition told CNA TODAY that many factors — such as cost, convenience, pace of lesson and the suitability of the tutors’ teaching style — are taken into consideration before they enrol their children; their own initial reactions to an ad or marketing stunt notwithstanding.

From a broader perspective, the demand for private tuition classes and the potential of overreliance on it are issues that many other countries are grappling with too, albeit in different forms.

The Economist magazine reported last September that demand for such services is booming in Asia as poorer parts of the region grow in affluence and parents become caught up in "an arms-race dynamic" of not wanting their children be left behind when they see others enrolling private tutors.

South Korea and China tried taking the drastic measure of outlawing private tuition in a bid to reduce academic pressures on students and financial burdens on families. The ban in 1980 was overturned in South Korea in 2000, while in China the industry merely went underground after the 2021 clampdown.

Underlying this global trend is essentially parents’ desire to do their best to help their children succeed in life, said experts.

“Parents’ fears and anxieties are already there when their child is born,” said Dr Chan of NIE.

She added that the more important question is how to allay parents’ concerns, rather than “blaming” certain types of advertisements for exploiting their sentiments.

Agreeing, Assoc Prof Tan from NIE said that on the one hand, success in life has been so closely linked to grades for so long that this mindset will take a long time to shift.

“Why is it difficult to dislodge? Because we are talking about high stakes – we're talking about children's futures, about parents’ dreams and hopes and aspirations for their children,” he added.

Coupled with all these are the growing societal expectations for parents to be more active in supporting their children’s education, he added.

“And if you (parents) think you’re unable to, for whatever reasons, where does that leave you? You ‘outsource’ to tuition,” Assoc Prof Tan said.

Agreeing, Mr Loh, the parent who has his own online tuition service, said: “I have had conversations with my child’s teachers in Primary 1 where the teacher explicitly said: ‘Your child is not following the lessons well. You should get tuition classes for her’.”



“Mind you, we are not the only parents; my child’s classmates’ parents have also received calls and have had similar conversations with the teachers,” he told CNA TODAY.



While many parents succumb to the pressures to send their children to tuition, one mother of four, Ms Jaslyn Tan, is trying her best to buck the trend.

The 45-year-old told CNA TODAY that she has heard “too many stories” of children stressing themselves out over academics and their parents comparing their examination results with that of other children's.

“Being kiasu is a very Singaporean thing… that we often laugh off, but if this character is really built within my kids, I honestly do not want it,” she said, using the Singaporean slang referring to a fear of missing out.

Having worked as a human resource professional for years, Ms Tan has seen how job candidates with stellar academic backgrounds may not necessarily turn out to be the best workers. This has further reinforced her belief not to be too hung up on grades while raising her four children, aged eight to 13.

She has thus never sent them for any tuition classes. Instead, she relies on online study resources, provided by the children's school and external providers, for her kids to work on.

“I’ve seen tuition ads and to be honest many times I wanted to give in for my twin boy who was struggling,” she said.

But in those times, it was her husband who reminded her of their parenting ethos, which is to balance character-building and academics, she said.

“I know my kids and I don’t want to stress them. As long as they pass their exams, it's fine. If they fail a subject, we sit down and look through the questions and see what happened, then we help them and work on it together."

ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY NICOLE LAM.