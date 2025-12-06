Amid rising health concerns, should Singapore limit or ban ultra-processed foods?

For 35-year-old lead designer Henry Leow, instant noodles have been a staple in his diet for 25 years.

Currently living in a rented unit with limited kitchen space, Mr Leow said instant noodles are his go-to choice as they are more practical and filling than other options available to him. He usually eats them as a cheap and easy late-night meal four to five times a week, a routine that first began in childhood.

"As a kid, I would get hungry at night, especially on weekends when I got to stay up late and watch TV," he told CNA TODAY.

"I would ask my mum to cook instant noodles, and over time, it became a habit to eat them for supper."

He is aware that it's not a healthy practice: "I've tried to cut down, but it's become such a daily habit that not eating it feels like I'm skipping a meal."

For final-year undergraduate Mohammad Afiq Ihsan Mohammad Hussien, 24, his reliance on processed foods peaked during his early university years.

While living in a university hall, he frequently turned to nearby convenience stores for quick meals such as instant noodles, microwaveable pasta and packaged sandwiches, especially during exam periods or late-night study sessions.

Convenience was his chief priority, he said. "If I'm hungry at midnight, cooking fresh food isn't realistic."

He has since cut down on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) such as fast foods, driven by health and well-being concerns. However, he admits that during busy periods, he still falls back on such foods for their convenience.