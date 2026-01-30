Whose space is it anyway? When public spaces become sites of contention

Dr Padawangi also said that sharing space informally often involves direct interactions, persuasion and negotiation with other users, as well as creativity in rethinking how it can be used.

"Having shared spaces does not mean that everyone will always agree with each other.

"What is important is to build an understanding as a neighbourhood community, that even in times of disagreement, there is an agreed process to address it."

The greater challenge, she added, is ensuring that all voices are considered, particularly those of the minorities and people on the margins.

"This is the essence of democracy and what we can learn from everyday public spaces," she said.

"It is not just about living in harmony, but also about dealing with differences, and tolerating when things are different from what we personally want."

Going back to her point about people often treating space as something with a fixed and "correct" purpose, Ms Tan from Young Urbanists Singapore said that spaces are usually reinterpreted through everyday use.

"People sit where they are meant to pass through. They talk where they are meant to keep moving. Over time, these small acts of use and repetition turn ordinary or transitional areas into meaningful places," she said.

Encouraging such creativity does not mean removing rules altogether, but building greater tolerance for "everyday, harmless ways of being in public", Ms Tan added.

Indeed, Ms Siti Munirah, a pedestrian who was passing through the Esplanade concourse while the aforementioned group of inline skaters were training, said that she had no issue with different groups using the space, as long as they were considerate and ensured the safety of others.

Such spontaneous activities can contribute to the liveliness of a space and put it to good use, the 40-year-old marketing executive added.

"If we are going to restrict (the young) from using these kinds of public spaces – for them to have some social bonding – it's going to be very difficult for them."

Such sharing and users being considerate of each other lets people have a stake in the space.

A space, Ms Tan explained, is shaped not just by its design, but by whether people feel a sense of belonging to it and a responsibility for it.

When space becomes contested, the question shifts to how people learn to make space, give space and share space with one another, and whose needs are ultimately prioritised.

"In the end, this is a question about care. What does it mean to care for one another in the city?" Ms Tan asked.

"Third spaces, when we look at them closely, offer a way to reflect on this. They show us whether we see space only as something to manage, or also as something to share.

"In a land-scarce city like Singapore, how we create and protect these everyday spaces tells us a lot about what we value, and about the kind of city we want to build together."