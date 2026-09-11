Young, old, single, divorced: The many faces of Singapore’s one-person households
From young singles seeking a home of their own to seniors ageing independently, more people in Singapore are living alone. As the number of one-person resident households rises, experts said supporting their diverse needs will require rethinking housing, caregiving and how we structure social connection.
Standing in his newly purchased condominium unit amid the renovation work, 32-year-old Shelton Chang couldn't shake off a surreal feeling.
He was finally getting the space of his own that he had dreamed of since his 20s, and which for many years had seemed out of reach.
As an unmarried Singaporean, he would have had to wait until he was 35 to purchase a flat from the Housing and Development Board (HDB), and, up until recently, he did not have the financial means to buy a home on the private market.
The public relations professional has long desired his own space as he grew up having to share a bedroom with two siblings. When he was 28, the living situation became so uncomfortable that he moved out and rented a common room in an HDB flat.
Then, his father died of cancer earlier this year, leaving him with a sizeable inheritance – enough for him to purchase a two-bedroom condominium unit in the north.
"It was not expected as he had an aggressive cancer that took him within two months of diagnosis – I was planning to wait till 35 to get a resale HDB near my parents so I could be involved in their retirement," said Mr Chang.
"It is bittersweet – it made me feel like I had to lose a lot in order to get home ownership personally as without his inheritance I would have needed to wait till after 35. My new home is a remembrance of his legacy and his sacrifice for the family."
Meanwhile, 71-year-old divorcee Mohamed Amin Mohamed Salleh has been navigating the realities of ageing as a single person with limited means.
The retiree, who previously worked as a security guard, has lived in a one-room public rental flat for the past 10 years.
He underwent heart bypass surgery in 2016 and now gets around with the help of a personal mobility device subsidised by the Agency for Integrated Care.
Mr Amin also receives help from charities such as Yong-en Care Centre, which helps him pack his medication and provides monthly fresh food rations, under its food security programme.
Such support has allowed him to remain largely independent. But living alone in old age means stretching his monthly Central Provident Fund payout across rent, utilities, food and transport. He also strives to maintain his health, knowing there may not always be someone around when something goes wrong.
"My neighbour passed away, after falling inside the toilet, and (after a while) a smell came out. No one knew," said Mr Amin, who has two adult children he keeps in touch with.
Mr Chang and Mr Amin are among a diverse and growing population of single adults in Singapore who form one-person households. They include never-married young adults, divorcees, widows and widowers, single parents and solo seniors whose children have left the nest.
According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, there were around 247,900 one-person households in 2025, making up around 16.7 per cent of overall resident households last year.
This is up from around 146,000 one-person households in 2015, or about 11.9 per cent of the overall resident households then.
The growth of this demographic will have broad implications for society.
As Assistant Professor Yeow Hwee Chua from Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) School of Social Sciences noted, one-person households now make up roughly one in six resident households, which is a large enough group to have implications for housing, caregiving and social policy.
This does not mean Singapore will have to jettison its longstanding family-centric policies, he said, adding that supporting marriage and parenthood can co-exist with adapting housing, healthcare and retirement systems to increasingly diverse household circumstances.
Indeed, at the National Day Rally last month, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a slew of measures for Singapore's families, but added that the government has "not forgotten" singles, and is looking at how it can better support this group.
But as singles are far from being a monolith, experts noted that support for these individuals will have to be targeted and account for their diversity, as their housing options, financial resources, support networks and needs can differ considerably depending on their circumstances and stage of life.
RISE IN ONE-PERSON HOUSEHOLDS
The jump in one-person resident households over the past decade represents a significant shift, said experts, who noted that most of the increase took place between 2015 and 2020.
The Singapore Department of Statistics defines resident households as one where the "household reference person" is a Singapore citizen or permanent resident.
The reference person usually refers to the oldest member, the main income earner, the owner-occupier of the house, the person who manages the affairs of the household, or the person who supplied the information about other members.
Over the years, the age profile of those living alone has also shifted.
In 2015, those aged 50 to 64 formed the largest group, accounting for about 38.4 per cent, or around 56,000 households, of the 146,000 one-person resident households.
A decade later, as this same group had aged into their 60s and beyond, those aged 65 and above now form the largest group, making up 35.7 per cent, or around 88,400 households, of the around 247,900 one-person resident households.
Those below 35 remained the smallest group over the decade, though their share of one-person resident households grew from 6.3 per cent in 2015 to 9.1 per cent in 2025.
Given current trends, it is likely that Singapore will see more one- and two-person households, including more older couples and seniors living on their own in the next 10 years, said Associate Professor Nicholas Sim, Assistant Provost at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).
Experts said there is no single explanation for the overall rise in one-person households. Instead, several demographic and social shifts are occurring simultaneously, such as an increase in older residents, which results in more singles living alone after the death of a spouse or when their adult children move out.
Among younger Singaporeans, Assoc Prof Sim said the rise in one-person households is likely due to later marriage and a larger proportion remaining single for longer, resulting in a naturally longer period during adulthood where some will choose to live alone.
Greater financial security and rising incomes have also made independent living more feasible for some adults, he added.
Among those in this category is Ms Lu Anqi, 32, who bought her own condominium in 2023, a move that the marketing professional said has given her a strong sense of security, stability and empowerment.
"My savings, insurance and investment plans are all built around the goal of being financially independent and being able to retire on my own by a certain age," said Ms Lu.
Three years ago when she was looking to move out of her parents' home after their divorce, Ms Lu could either rent a unit or purchase one from the private market. She chose the latter option as she did not want to be "paying someone else’s monthly mortgage" and felt ready to attain her own independence through having a place of her own.
"There seems to be an expectation that by around 35, people should have settled down or made decisions about marriage and starting a family. This can be difficult for people who want to move out, establish their own independence, and build a life on their own terms," said Ms Lu.
For those who transition to living alone later in life, however, considerations tend to revolve around ageing safely on their own.
Ms Joyce Tan, a 73-year-old retiree who previously worked as a private secretary to a chief executive officer in a bank, has lived by herself in an executive apartment since her husband died in 2015.
While her daughter lives nearby, Ms Tan remains "fiercely independent" and is happy living on her own.
Her concerns now revolve around maintaining that independence, particularly amid cases of seniors dying alone at home, and she would consider moving into a senior-friendly assisted living concept like HDB's Community Care Apartments if she becomes less mobile, she said.
"I expect that I will probably be weaker as the years pass. But I'm trying to be as strong as I can, like doing exercise at home," said Ms Tan.
MAKING HOMES FOR SINGLES
Among the younger singles who spoke to CNA TODAY, housing was a top issue of concern, with many saying they wished they had easier access to public housing.
Ms Clare Chen, a 37-year-old user experience specialist, decided to move out of her family home at 31 as she valued the privacy and independence of living alone, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Still several years shy of 35 then, Ms Chen first rented a flat near her family home. She wanted to be close to her mother, who has since died, and her two aunts, whom she continues to regularly look out for.
Ms Chen said she cut her expenses substantially to be able to afford the rent. By the time she bought her own HDB flat in 2024, she had relatively little savings left.
She decided against balloting for a two-room Flexi Build-to-Order (BTO) flat – the only type of flat that singles are eligible to ballot for under the BTO process – as waiting several more years for a smaller flat would have meant continuing to pay rent. Instead, she bought a three-room resale flat.
"I had just enough to pay for renovation and downpayments. I survived pay cheque to pay cheque for eight months after buying my house with zero savings," said Ms Chen.
While she now relishes living in the flat in the east with her cat, Ms Chen noted that unlike couples pooling their resources towards a home, all her expenses are borne by a single income.
"I end up spending just as much as my other friends who live with their partners, especially for groceries,” said Ms Chen.
That also shapes how she thinks about her housing options in the future. While she briefly considered selling after learning from a property agent friend that her flat could be worth about 50 per cent more than what she had paid for it, she ultimately decided against it.
For one thing, Ms Chen does not feel that subsidised housing should be bought with the aim of turning a profit and she is happy with the amount of space she already has.
She also doubted that she could comfortably afford a larger or nicer home in the same area on a single income, with any gains from selling likely having to go towards the costs of buying and renovating another home – a process she is in no hurry to repeat just over two years after moving in.
Singles' housing needs are also not necessarily fixed, particularly for those whose relationships and family circumstances take unexpected turns.
Ms Sabrina Seah, now 44, was first engaged at 30 and had applied for a BTO flat with her then-fiance. But the wedding was called off shortly before it was due to take place.
The financial consultant eventually bought a four-room resale flat when she reached 35, by which point she was prepared for the possibility of remaining single for life.
Ms Seah wanted a larger flat that could provide rental income later in life if she remained single and also have enough space should she have a family.
The irony is that after I moved out (from the family home), I met my husband. Having my own space helped put me in a better mental space, and I think that was what helped me to attract the right person.
"The irony is that after I moved out (from the family home), I met my husband. Having my own space helped put me in a better mental space, and I think that was what helped me to attract the right person," she said.
Ms Seah met her now-husband about a year after buying her flat, and he later moved in.
As one-person resident households become more common, experts said public housing policy will increasingly have to grapple with such differing needs and the trade-offs involved in meeting them.
Over the years, Singapore has already been taking steps to do so gradually.
The Joint Singles Scheme and the Single Singapore Citizen Scheme were introduced in 1990 and 1991 respectively.
Since then, more recent changes have expanded singles' access to locations, flat types and subsidies.
"The main remaining difference is access to new larger flats: singles buying alone directly from HDB are generally limited to two-room Flexi BTO flats, while families can apply for larger flat types and receive higher allocation priority under several schemes," said Dr Lee Nai Jia, director of real estate consultancy PropertyDoctors (Singapore).
Should the number of one-person households continue to increase, experts said this might mean a need for a higher share of smaller units, and potentially more rental or service-supported housing.
Professor Sing Tien Foo, Provost’s Chair Professor at the Department of Real Estate of NUS Business School, pointed to the strong competition for two-room Flexi flats among singles in the last few rounds of BTO exercises, which indicates rising demand from this group of applicants.
However, he said lowering the age limit for singles buying BTO flats would increase competition from younger singles, who may squeeze out some 35 and older singles from the BTO market if supply is insufficient to meet the increased demand.
Dr Lee agreed that likely areas of focus for reviewing housing policy include more small-unit supply, stronger support for singles caring for parents, a review of age eligibility and subsidy design, and housing-with-care options for seniors.
However, the trade-off is land and construction capacity as increasing small-unit supply can reduce the number of larger units available for families unless overall supply expands.
"Smaller households also use more dwellings per capita, so the same population can require more housing units,” said Dr Lee.
While public discussion has focused around the 35-year-old eligibility threshold for single Singaporeans to purchase an HDB flat, he said support for younger singles need not necessarily take the form of subsidised ownership.
"Alternatives could include rental options or a lower level of subsidy, while preserving priority for first-timer families and older singles with greater housing or care needs. A graduated system could manage these trade-offs more effectively than a simple change to the age threshold," said Dr Lee.
As Singapore's population ages, public housing policy is also responding to two later-life needs for singles: those who care for parents, reflected in the Family Care Scheme; and older singles who may need housing integrated with care, such as Community Care Apartments, he added.
HOW OTHER PLACES ADAPT TO ONE-PERSON HOUSEHOLDS
The rise in one-person households is not unique to Singapore.
In Thailand, one-person households increased from about 15.2 per cent of households in 2014 to 26.5 per cent in 2024, said Associate Professor Nicholas Sim, Assistant Provost of the Singapore University of Social Sciences.
Other Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea, as well as European countries such as Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, have all experienced substantial growth in one-person households, noted Professor Sing Tien Foo, Provost’s Chair Professor at the Department of Real Estate of NUS Business School.
“Japan and South Korea provide particularly relevant examples because both have experienced ageing populations, delayed marriage and declining fertility,” he said.
Some key lessons from these countries include adapting housing to caregiving needs, such as when singles living alone need more community-based care as they age and diversifying housing options, including rental housing, co-living models and assisted living arrangements.
Prof Sing said: "A common lesson is to provide a range of housing options by life stage rather than rely on a single ownership threshold. For older singles, housing policy also increasingly needs to integrate caregiving, accessibility and community support.”
In Seoul in South Korea, for example, there is the Borindure Housing Project, a four-storey building that houses 10 senior citizens living without families at affordable rates, with a seniors centre open to all seniors from the neighbourhood on the first two floors.
Dr Lee Nai Jia, director of real estate consultancy PropertyDoctors (Singapore), noted that places with a comparable rise in one-person households like Taiwan and Hong Kong have a generally more rental-oriented model of housing support than Singapore's ownership model.
Dr Lee also pointed to facilities overseas that cater to specific ailments, such as dementia villages in The Netherlands and China.
In Singapore, a number of community and policy housing initiatives have taken into account the needs of seniors, including Kampung Admiralty, the first integrated development for the elderly.
There is also the Enhancement for Active Seniors programme to provide subsidy vouchers for households to install senior-friendly fittings in homes, said Dr Lee.
In response to CNA TODAY's queries, a Ministry of National Development (MND) spokesperson said it has progressively expanded public options for singles.
Some of the more recent developments include:
In 2013, singles were first allowed to purchase two-room Flexi flats in non-mature estates (NMEs).
In 2015, MND raised the singles' quota for two-room Flexi flats in NMEs from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. This quota was further increased to 65 per cent in 2022.
Since 2024, under the new flat classification framework, eligible singles have been allowed to buy two-room Flexi flats islandwide (Standard, Plus and Prime projects), instead of only two-room Flexi flats in NMEs.
In 2025, HDB extended priority access to singles through the Family Care Scheme, when singles apply for a new flat to live with or near their parents. Such proximity priority was previously available only to married children.
"We are also increasing the supply of two-room Flexi flats by almost 50 per cent from 2026 to 2028, compared to 2023 to 2025, to meet growing demand from singles and seniors," said MND.
The ministry is looking at lowering the eligibility age for singles to buy HDB flats and is reviewing its schemes to better meet the needs of other groups of singles, such as those who may want to buy a bigger flat together with their family members, the ministry added.
"As these policy moves will increase demand for BTO flats, we must first ensure that there is sufficient housing supply by building more and building faster," said MND.
SUPPORTING SINGLE LIVES
The family has long been viewed as both the bedrock of society and the first line of care in Singapore, experts noted, with the community and government providing additional support around it.
This approach worked particularly well when families were larger and financial and caregiving responsibilities could be shared among more siblings and relatives.
But even as the family is likely to remain the primary source of support here, the environment in which families operate has changed, said Assoc Prof Sim from SUSS.
"So I would not wait until one-person households reach some particular percentage before responding. We should adapt to the household structures we have today, while also trying to understand why more people are remaining single in the first place."
Beyond housing, experts said policymakers also need to think about healthcare, caregiving, social connection and how people living alone can obtain help when they need it.
This is especially considering a particular disadvantage singles face: the lack of cost-sharing and risk-sharing within the household.
"Housing, utilities and many other expenses do not fall proportionately when one person lives alone, and there is no spouse whose income can help cushion a financial shock," Asst Prof Yeow said.
Still, singles should not automatically be viewed as financially vulnerable, he added. Their circumstances vary greatly, and some may have fewer dependants and enjoy greater flexibility over work, savings and retirement decisions.
Others, however, may shoulder considerable responsibilities alone.
Mr Chang, who is set to move into his new condominium unit in a few months, has observed an expectation for singles to become the default family caregiver as they are perceived to have fewer competing demands.
"I think that assumption is unfair. Every household has its own dynamic and philosophy about who cares for ageing parents, and that's a conversation a family has to have together," said Mr Chang.
Supporting singles therefore also means recognising where particular vulnerabilities lie, given the different financial resources, caregiving responsibilities and support networks that individuals may have.
Ms Eunice Shen, CEO of charity Daughters of Tomorrow, which supports lower-income women, said lower-income single mothers often face the combined challenge of managing one income and caregiving without another adult in the household to rely on.
When a child falls sick or childcare arrangements fall through, having few alternatives can mean missed work or reduced income. This can limit their ability to take on certain jobs or training opportunities that could improve their longer-term prospects.
Beyond financial assistance, Ms Shen said supporting such singles should include flexible and family-friendly workplace practices and affordable childcare that accommodates non-standard working hours.
For single mother Farhana Ahmad Mashon, 43, who lives in a two-room public rental flat, one concern is being "everyone's main point of contact". as she cares for her mother, her children and her elder brother.
"When I was married, my ex-husband was the one who worked full time and supported us financially. Being a single mum, I have to go back to work – it wasn't easy juggling six kids and finding a suitable job," said Ms Farhana, who now works as a food delivery rider.
As she grows older and her children, between the ages of 13 and 24, eventually move out, Ms Farhana hopes to continue living independently.
Having known a neighbour who died at home without anyone realising, and through her own volunteer work befriending seniors living alone, she is acutely aware that she may eventually need someone to look out for her.
“The biggest question that I have is: Who will I rely on if my kids get married, my sister is no longer available to assist me, when my mum is no longer around for me to vent my issues to?" said Ms Farhana, adding that she has yet to find the answer.
A spokesperson from the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) of the Prime Minister's Office told CNA TODAY that while supporting marriage and parenthood remains a priority, it recognises the distinct needs of singles and others in different household arrangements.
"For instance, many singles support ageing parents and shoulder significant family responsibilities. We will continue to study these trends, engage Singaporeans to better understand their housing, caregiving and other needs, and consider policy adjustments to support them better," said the spokesperson.
Some singles have also shared challenges in sustaining meaningful relationships once they leave school to enter the workforce. The government will thus continue to work with community and private-sector partners to create more opportunities for sustained social interaction and connection.
"We will continue to push for more work-life friendly practices; these support all employees, not just parents," said the NPTD.
The NPTD's Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup will explore ways to support relationship formation and work-life support, said the spokesperson, with further details to come in the workgroup's consolidated report due to be released in early 2027.
Singles young and old told CNA TODAY of how they draw on wider networks of friends and community groups while remaining largely independent – and, in turn, find opportunities to support others in a similar position.
Mr Ramachandran P, 71, who used to work at a nursing home as a personal executive officer before retiring, has lived alone in his three-room flat for about two years, after separating from his wife. His three adult children are now living overseas.
His children remain involved from afar, calling regularly. His eldest daughter in Australia is his emergency contact and checks that he takes his medication and records his blood pressure readings regularly.
For now, the retiree is comfortable managing largely on his own and keeps busy through volunteering and other activities. After a recent hospital stay due to sudden giddiness and sweating, Mr Ramachandran simply booked a private-hire car upon his discharge and made his own way home, with many friends checking in on him.
Ms Karen Wee, executive director of Lions Befrienders, said the more important question for seniors is not their household status, but whether they have trusted networks they can turn to when needed.
Making sure seniors are not isolated also includes making opportunities for seniors to remain active contributors to their communities, she said, noting that many seniors receive a sense of belonging and fulfilment as volunteers.
Ms Stephanie Lai, a 67-year-old single retiree, has lived in her three-room HDB flat since 1987, when she bought the unit with her father.
As the only unmarried family member with nine married siblings, Ms Lai said much of the responsibility for caring for her father fell on her. This included managing his healthcare costs and debts from the provision shop he used to run, until he died at the age of 96.
After retiring from teaching, Ms Lai is now often busier than ever.
Besides relief teaching, she does volunteer work with dementia patients at a nursing home, plays in a ukulele group at the Lions Befrienders' Active Ageing Centre near her home, and attends aqua tabata classes.
She is also close to her extended family, including a nephew who often helps her with digital devices, and is fond of hosting large family gatherings.
At home, the domestic helper who previously cared for her father continues to help Ms Lai with cooking and cleaning.
With these layers of support, growing older independently does not mean having to manage everything alone – and Ms Lai tries to offer the same help to others.
"Sometimes I will go and visit my friends who are single and help them to buy some groceries. Some of them are in their 80s, coming to 90," she said.
"Meeting up with them, just to chit chat or just to listen – it makes a lot of difference."