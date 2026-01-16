Rising complaints about prepaid beauty packages, but consumers still find these deals hard to refuse

Halfway through what was supposed to be a relaxing manicure session, Ms Carine Lee was approached by a salesperson.

"If you sign now, you can still lock in this year's price. If you sign the next time you're here, then the same package will cost more."

This was what she remembered being told in 2021, the now 28-year-old marketing manager said.

Her 10-session package with the salon at the time was coming to an end, so the renewal pitch was not entirely unexpected, but for it to come midway through her session was still disconcerting.

Ms Lee, who had just graduated from university then, wanted to try another salon, but found it hard to give an outright "no".

"I was worried that if I refused, the person would mess up my nails."

She declined as neutrally as she could, but her non-committal answer failed to appease the manicurists. They launched into a barrage of questions: What was she worried about? What was stopping her? Why not sign on the spot?

Feeling pressured, Ms Lee eventually caved and signed up for another package on the spot, paying S$160 for 10 sessions.



To avoid the same situation, she decided to stop going to the salon when she had five of the pre-paid sessions left.

Pushy hard-sell tactics during or after aesthetic treatments remain common across Singapore's beauty industry.

Trying to reject offers in such a situation similarly backfired for 31-year-old Shan Khoo, who is now between jobs.

She bought a 10-session eyelash extension package for S$700 in 2023 with a home-based business she found on Instagram.