‘We’re not speaking anymore’: The over-the-top weddings that have ruined friendships

When one of Ms Chen's closest friends of over a decade got engaged and asked her to be a bridesmaid for her wedding, she was thrilled to accept what she saw as a duty given to a trusted friend and "to uphold their bond".

What she did not anticipate was that the role would consume much of her year and strain their friendship such that they were no longer on speaking terms after the wedding.

Ms Chen, who is in her 20s and works in the public sector, wanted to be known only by her last name, because she did not want to further strain her relations with the married couple or embarrass them publicly.

She recounted that during the preparations, when she had spare pockets of time, she would hunt for bridesmaids' dress options, help with door gifts or go to vendor appointments for the wedding on her own.

Even though there were six bridesmaids in the bridal party and the couple's extended family were also involved in the planning, there was so much for her to do.

"Everything in my life revolved around the wedding," Ms Chen said, describing her state of mind as "jumpy" in the months leading up to the event.

The most stressful part of it all was the Indian wedding dance tradition known as "sangeet", which evolved in complexity as the occasion drew near. By the time the special day came around, it had become a 30-minute dance performance.

"The dances were massive, so you're looking at 20 to 30 people for each dance," she recalled.

"There were about six to eight dances for the whole performance. There were many transitions and so many other things to take note of – that was the frustrating part."

Ms Chen added that what was initially promised to be a few days of rehearsal extended to nearly a week of dance sessions, with each lasting for one to two hours.

On top of that, as the bride's vision of the big day kept changing, what was initially intended to be a S$100 bridesmaid dress, to be fully paid by the bride, eventually became a three-piece outfit costing S$400, which the bridesmaids had to pay for themselves.

Wedding planners told CNA TODAY that more young couples in Singapore are choosing to forgo the bells and whistles and arranging small, simple ceremonies.

Wedding stylist Karen Lee said that 50 to 60 per cent of the weddings she is handling these days do not include the gatecrashing tradition, because the couples want their friends to have fun "instead of running around".

Gatecrashing is a Chinese wedding tradition in Singapore, in which the groom and his groomsmen must complete a series of challenges set by the bridesmaids before he is allowed to see the bride.

However, there are still couples who are bucking this minimalist trend and splashing out on lavish ceremonies for their big day.

Stories of these over-the-top weddings occasionally pop up online, with bridesmaids and groomsmen airing horror stories of the lengths they were expected to go to when they agreed to help out with their friends' weddings.

In some extreme cases, these weddings even led to the end of the friendships.