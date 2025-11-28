After-school patrol, sports, arts spaces: The youth-led efforts to build stronger community bonds
Across Singapore, youths from underprivileged backgrounds are challenging stereotypes that they lack potential by helming ground-up initiatives to give back to their neighbours and look out for one another.
It is 2.30pm after school on a Monday, and 11-year-old Rafieq Sahin Rafizal is busy briefing a gaggle of primary schoolers – not for a neighbourhood game of tag or futsal, but for their daily patrol.
Rafieq is the commander of the "emergency response team", a patrol group he started with friends in his Lengkok Bahru neighbourhood. The members, aged 10 to 13, all live in one- and two-room public rental flats in the area.
Seven days a week, the children meet up to don green hats and matching vests before fanning out across six blocks in pairs. They patrol the blocks from top to bottom, inspecting void decks and corridors.
"We look out for (things like) personal mobility devices blocking the corridors, fire hazards and sharp objects," said Rafieq. Any potential hazards are reported to each other via walkie talkies clipped to their vests.
The team's operations are facilitated by his mother, Ms Marlina Yased, who paid for the uniforms and walkie-talkies herself, with the help of a donor.
She has lived in a two-room rental flat in Lengkok Bahru for 15 years and runs a community fridge for fellow residents, many of whom face financial difficulties or struggle with food security.
But the patrol group, she said, is all her son's idea.
Rafieq wanted to find a way to contribute to the neighbourhood after hearing about house fires, elderly residents who had died alone, and frequent misuses of his mother's community fridge.
"My son has grown up around the work that I've done, and somehow he has that empathy in him already," said Ms Marlina. "At the same time, he wants to do something to bond with his friends."
Rafieq and his friends are not the only underprivileged youngsters finding ways to care for their communities in Singapore.
At the Tak Takut Kids Club in Boon Lay, this often begins with play.
The drop-in space in a void deck is open about 20 hours a week to underprivileged children aged seven to 14. Members of the club, run by non-profit community arts and development organisation 3Pumpkins, can participate in cooking, sports and arts performances – and often go on to serve as volunteers when they get older.
When Tan Ya Xuan, 16, first joined the club in Primary 6, she naturally gravitated towards caring for younger children. She later became a youth volunteer before working for the club part-time, describing taking care of her juniors as "fun and fulfilling".
Being part of the club has also helped her express herself better and learn patience, even when conflicts between the children heat up.
Experts said that such ground-up initiatives can be crucial for children living in cramped homes, exposed to financial pressures, or who spend long hours unsupervised because their parents are working.
The impact of this engagement on kids and youths is often profound, helping them discover their strengths and see themselves differently.
There's 13-year-old Muhammad Rizqizil Rosmaini, leader of Tak Takut's dance club, who organises the lights and props for the Friday "getai" – a weekly talent show where children snap up slots to perform anything they choose.
The role has helped the quiet, reserved boy not only hone his love for performance, but also his communication skills as he guides other children through setting up.
"Getai is meant to be a platform for the kids to express themselves without a fear of being judged," said Ya Xuan.
"A lot of them didn't have the confidence to do it, but … we work with them and they slowly build the confidence to perform and you see them more on stage."
A SENSE OF PRIDE AND PURPOSE
Transformation is also happening on the hard courts of Yio Chu Kang, where groups of boys and girls mainly living in public rental flats meet to play sepak takraw at least once a week.
The practices are largely organised by the young members themselves, some of whom are also involved in sepak takraw programmes run by youth-focused charity Impart, including an ongoing 12-week outreach sponsored by GIC called Apex.
Impart's co-founder and executive director, Mr Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, said they currently engage 113 youths aged 13 to 24 through their sepak takraw programmes in Ang Mo Kio, Jurong, Woodlands and Ghim Moh.
Many of these youths reside in public rental housing and navigate complex struggles such as financial constraints or disengagement from formal systems, he said.
These youth-led programmes are designed to go beyond "traditional interventions" and let youths mentor one another, build life skills and guide their peers as fellows who have faced similar challenges.
Research shows that athletic spaces can help youths build confidence, resilience and relationships, said Ms Shariffah Nureza Alsagoff, a community worker at Beyond Social Services who works with underprivileged youths in Yio Chu Kang.
"Outside the (sepak takraw) court they can be very playful, but the moment they step in … they become focused and driven."
Muhammad Rez'ky Razis, 18, who lives in a rental flat in Yio Chu Kang, said playing sepak takraw has made him more confident and happier, and inspired him to step up to advocate for others.
"Everyone has their own roles. Some of us take care of the nets, others manage the balls," he said.
"Sometimes, if someone doesn't have enough money to get to the training spot, we pool our resources so that everyone can come."
For 14-year-old Noor Hafizan Noor Hafizi, who has been playing sepak takraw since 2021, the group is "like a family".
For instance, older teammates help younger ones regulate their emotions during games and learn to handle losses.
"It has also opened my world because I've had chances to travel (to places like) Indonesia and Malaysia to play," said Hafizan. He hopes to one day represent Singapore in the sport.
The Yio Chu Kang youths' dedication speaks for itself: They have even become finalists at the Sport Singapore's Pesta Sukan competition and the SportCares Sepak Takraw Invitational Tournament, both held last year.
The latter is still fresh in Rez'ky's mind, especially since the team had managed to clinch second place despite only hearing about the competition 10 days prior.
"I was also grateful when a SportCares staff member pointed out my maturity and leadership," he said.
Mr Nicholas Netto, a senior lecturer of the social work programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), said such experiences will have a positive impact on children from underprivileged backgrounds, particularly for their self-confidence and self-esteem.
"Especially if academically they may not be doing as well or did not have opportunities in school to take on leadership roles – this is really another platform to shine, and experiment in a safe way."
HEALTHY ENGAGEMENT FOR 'LATCHKEY' KIDS
Back in Lengkok Bahru, the emergency response team patrolled their first set of blocks for the day, keeping a keen eye out for graffiti, large items blocking stairwells or elderly neighbours struggling with groceries.
Afterwards, they returned to the void deck for a debrief with Ms Marlina and a youth volunteer. One afternoon's patrol can yield around five to seven reports of littering and vandalism, which Ms Marlina conveys to the town council if needed.
Eleven-year-old Nur Ittizaan Muhammad Redzuan remembered feeling "happy, excited, tired" after her first patrol with the team in September.
Her 12-year-old sister, Zuanita, said: "I feel good and proud of myself for protecting the neighbourhood."
Initiatives like these may boost kids' self-confidence, but their benefits ripple outwards.
According to senior community worker Cheryl Gan, many of the children in the Boon Lay area where Tak Takut Kids Club operates are "latchkey kids" who are unsupervised after school as many parents work different shifts, or have grandparents as their main caregiver.
Ya Xuan said it is not uncommon to see adults drinking and smoking at the playground during the day, in plain sight of kids wandering around the neighbourhood after school.
"A good percentage of kids are quite autonomous, but that can be very dangerous also," said Ms Gan.
While running club activities, the team also looks out for signs that may suggest problems or issues the children may be facing at home, such as abuse, parents' incarcerations, academic challenges or grooming issues.
The club is intentionally designed to encourage children to develop an interest in community connections and take up leadership roles – a "more kind, caring" environment where kids can "learn better behaviours", said Ya Xuan.
Ms Gan said: "The impact is doubled, because … it's not us telling them what to do. It's their own community members influencing them."
Education Minister Desmond Lee – who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for the Boon Lay area – told CNA TODAY that he has seen many children grow into caring, confident young adults with the club's support. Boon Lay is part of West Coast-Jurong West Group Representation Constituency.
"When youths from vulnerable backgrounds step forward to serve, they gain a greater sense of purpose, grow in confidence and recognise that they too can contribute to the community," said Mr Lee.
"The residents they serve often feel a stronger sense of trust and connection, knowing that support is coming from someone who (comes) from similar circumstances and understands their journey."
In Lengkok Bahru, the emergency response team members have become young experts of the area. They're now adept at picking up on subtle signs they might have overlooked before – for example, that a foul smell that may indicate animal hoarding or an elderly neighbour in distress.
Zuanita and Nur's mother is Ms Nasita Nasrul, 32, who works in a community and operations role in a social enterprise.
"We just moved in here about a year ago, so I'm still learning about the neighbours as well," she said. "Now, (after patrolling with the team), they know which neighbours need help and what they can do better."
GROWING COMMUNITY-CENTRED YOUTH
Such awareness is especially meaningful in underprivileged communities, where youths often deal with the heavy realities of intersecting challenges such as financial pressures, limited living space and family responsibilities.
Ms Shariffah of Beyond Social Services has seen the negative impact of these issues on youths she works with in the form of absenteeism from school, choosing not to continue education past secondary school or feeling misunderstood or singled out by friends, teachers and neighbours.
She acknowledged that a single sports group "cannot erase all issues" faced by underprivileged youths.
"For us, the intention isn't to fix these young people," she said. "What we do see is potential – not youths at risk, but youths with promise."
Mr Yip Hon Weng, MP for Yio Chu Kang Single Member Constituency, told CNA TODAY that he is encouraged by the various youth-driven initiatives in the area, especially among those living in rental flats.
For instance, youth residents have banded together to organise monthly "Game-On" activities to support seniors' mental and cognitive well-being.
"When young people are provided with the right platforms, encouragement and access to resources, they become active contributors who uplift and strengthen communal ties in their own unique ways," he said.
These youth-led initiatives don't just keep children and teens engaged; they also challenge negative stigma and misconceptions about underprivileged youths being disinterested in their futures or communities.
"While they face significant systemic hurdles, they are also individuals with immense grit, potential and a desire for connection," said Mr Narasimman of Impart.
"We choose to define them not by their deficits, but by their assets."
Such efforts can also help counter stereotypes held against lower-income families receiving subsidies or financial assistance, added Mr Netto of SUSS.
"A lot of times, the general sentiment of the public is that those who stay in rental flats are takers and not givers," said Mr Netto.
"The public may not see this side where they give back to the community as well. It's really empowering (for them) to be able to lead and initiate such activities."
SUPPORT NEEDED TO GIVE BACK
The real challenge, experts said, is ensuring underprivileged youths' continued access to opportunities and resources that allow them to develop and showcase their community spirit.
In the sepak takraw group, for instance, one barrier is competition fees typically covered by more formally established clubs or associations, which has prevented the team from participating in some tournaments.
Mr Narasimman from Impart said securing better access to proper facilities and equipment through advocacy with local authorities is essential to enhance youth-led initiative in communities.
"Establishing partnerships with experienced coaches or sports organisations can elevate training quality, while financial support from local businesses or government grants can provide the resources needed for organising events and purchasing equipment," he said.
What underprivileged youths need most is meaningful engagement and connection, said Ms Gan from Tak Takut Kids Club.
Neighbours, shopkeepers, community partners and government agencies all influence that environment, she added. Small everyday gestures – a shopkeeper allowing children to linger, a neighbour greeting them by name – can strengthen a young person's sense of belonging.
Mr Lee, who is also Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration, said that the Tak Takut Kids Club works closely with government agencies, grassroots and community organisations to build an "ecosystem of care".
At the national level, he highlighted ongoing government efforts to partner youths making a difference, such as the Young ChangeMakers Grant by the National Youth Council. This grant provides seed funding of up to S$5,000 and mentorship support to community projects.
Mr Yip pointed to other opportunities created in Yio Chu Kang to engage youths in community work, such as a programme for student volunteers to supply families in rental flats with fresh produce and groceries "rescued" from wholesale centres and shops.
He stressed the need for stakeholders including government agencies and community partners to "empower (these youths) and recognise the positive change they make".
Practical support from the wider public can make a difference too.
In Lengkok Bahru, Ms Marlina said some members of the emergency response team attend patrols without having eaten lunch – so she provides them with some food at her own expense.
She hopes for small contributions – drinks, snacks, or a water fountain – or for sponsorships for occasional learning journeys that would help sustain the initiative. Members of the public keen to contribute can reach out to her via Instagram or TikTok, where she posts regularly about the emergency response team under the handle @e.r.t_lb, she added.
Commander Rafieq's dream is for the team to visit an army camp or meet with police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel to learn more about how to improve their patrol routines.
The team's youngest member and Rafieq's best friend, 10-year-old Aaron Sarandev Chendakumar, is happy for the opportunities patrolling has given him to bond with his peers.
"When we grow older, we can teach the younger people how to keep the community safe and secure," said Aaron, the team's lieutenant commander.
Ms Marlina said she could not be prouder of her son's efforts to make a difference in their neighbourhood.
"When they hold their walkie talkies, they really feel like they are the first responders in the community – looking out for the elderly, families, young children and their own peers," she said.
"They have a sense of ownership, of being in the community and being proud of it."