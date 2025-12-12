Defending the defenceless: The lawyers injecting new purpose into criminal legal aid

If one would like to serve vulnerable individuals and yet receive brickbats from the public for it, try being a defence lawyer for a pro bono criminal case.

At least that's the experience Mr Josephus Tan had when he handled a high-profile case in 2017, defending a couple who had abused their mentally disabled tenant. The victim, Annie Ee, later died.

The 46-year-old criminal defence lawyer told CNA TODAY that he remembered being verbally "slammed left, right and centre openly" for defending individuals perceived as so morally reprehensible. The couple was jailed after they pleaded guilty to charges of causing grievous hurt and causing grievous hurt with a weapon.

"Even (some of) my own family members and relatives stopped talking to me for a few months," said Mr Tan, who is managing director of Invictus Law.

"I was taken aback, because I thought they always knew what I've been doing for a living and have accepted it. But the Annie Ee case was really very different," he said, referring to the harrowing details of the treatment the victim had suffered at her abusers' hands.

While their reaction shook him "for the first time in my career", it also fortified his resolve to do pro bono work that ensures any accused person has access to justice via legal representation in court, regardless of their financial background and the charges they face.

Today, attitudes towards criminal defence and pro bono lawyers have shifted for the better, said Mr Tan.

This was most apparent to him earlier this year when he handled defence in the case of Megan Khung, the four-year-old child who was abused to death by her mother and her mother's boyfriend.

"I don't get that kind of vitriol or hatred as much (anymore), both on the ground and online."