Meet the people keeping dialects and heritage languages alive in Singapore

Mr Yap, a retiree, recalled asking an acquaintance in his 30s recently why he was not interested in learning dialects. The man's answer was simple: "None of my friends speaks dialects."

Mr Yap said: "It's all about the environment. If you want to get better at dialects, you have to create your environment, whether at home or otherwise."

As the more fluent Hokkien speakers, Mr Jow and Mr Yap often end up as the de facto teachers during gatherings at the Food Arena in Suntec City mall.

While juggling the demands of his day job as a sales manager, Mr Jow makes time to prepare vocabulary sheets for each month's meeting.

"During normal lessons, sometimes, the teacher will teach, but you don't get a chance to practise. I think the best thing about this Hokkien meetup is that you have a chance to practise speaking," Mr Jow said.

"This is a spoken language. You won't learn it if you never practise speaking."

PRESERVING WORDS FOR THE FUTURE

For some Singaporeans, relearning a fading heritage language is only part of the equation.

Just as important is preserving it – capturing its words, sounds and structures, so that they are not lost to future generations.

This has inspired efforts ranging from academic fieldwork to self-started online resources, driven as much by personal discovery as by a desire to aid other language learners or to have a record of these languages before they disappear.

Dr Nala Lee, an associate professor with the English, linguistics and theatre studies department at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said that her PhD dissertation involved more than a year of fieldwork, interviewing older Baba Malay speakers and using the data she collected to write a grammar of the language.

A prominent Baba Malay researcher in Singapore, Dr Lee said that the language, mainly spoken by Peranakan Chinese in Singapore and Malacca, has been declining over the years.

Baba Malay has traditionally been a language spoken at home. However, as more Peranakan Chinese marry outside of the community, English or other languages have replaced Baba Malay as the language used at home, she noted.

She hopes to document the language so that younger Singaporeans can hear what it sounds like and, perhaps, pique their interest in it.

"Through that work, I also came to appreciate my own identity as a Peranakan Chinese much more deeply," she added.

"A great deal of that culture within my family was lost after my grandfather passed away when I was a child. We also had Baba Malay cherita dulu kala (translated Chinese classics in Romanised Baba Malay), which were eventually thrown away because, at the time, no one really understood their value."

Her work has also boosted efforts to revitalise the language; she contributed her linguistic expertise to ChakapBot, an artificial intelligence chatbot project developed by Temasek Polytechnic and supported by The Peranakan Association Singapore.