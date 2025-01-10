DINKs are lagging behind parents when it comes to retirement planning. Is this a worrying trend?

Four times a year, Ms Tania Ong and her husband, both 34, go overseas for holidays in the region, always picking to fly for Singapore Airlines over budget airlines.

She estimated that they spend more than S$12,000 a year on such trips.

The capital markets broker also treats herself to weekly massages and spends a few hundred dollars a month on the couple's two dogs, which includes pricier grooming services at home and organic kibbles.

Ms Ong knows that her choices are usually a little on the extravagant side, but the couple believe that they can afford to splurge more on themselves, given that they have decided not to have children.

“We definitely can spend more than couples who have children, because we don’t have to pay for enrichment classes (for the children), which can be costly,” she said.

Ms Ong married her self-employed husband in the finance industry three years ago after 10 years of dating.

She hopes to retire at 50, but is unsure if her goal is attainable since it hinges on several uncertainties such as how much she can sell her three-room Housing and Development Board flat where she lives and her future property investment choices.



“It’s uncertain whether my retirement plans can materialise in 20 years."

A survey by Singapore bank OCBC last November points to Ms Ong's retirement outlook as rather typical.

It found that retirement planning is one of several financial wellness indicators where working couples without children, commonly referred to as dual-income couples with no kids (DINKs), are falling behind those who have children.



On a scale of 100, where zero means they have not started planning at all and 100 means that they are ahead in their planning, DINKs scored an average of 33, compared to 44 for couples with children.

The survey was done with 2,000 people aged 21 to 65 and it looked at a total of 24 financial wellness indicators.

DINKs fared poorer than couples with children in eight areas, including seeking professional advice and when it came to reviewing their finances yearly.

However, the OCBC study found that DINKs are faring better than couples with children in most of the remaining financial areas such as being more on top of their loans and having lesser tendency to spend beyond their means to keep up with peers.

DINKs are better able to tide over rainy days such as joblessness or a medical emergency, the study also found.

CNA TODAY spoke to several working couples with no children who said that they have not started planning for their retirement because they still have a "long runway".

Most of them said that they are savouring their prime years of their 30s and 40s, focusing on leisure activities and “enjoying” life before they eventually turn their attention to retirement savings.