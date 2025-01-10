DINKs are lagging behind parents when it comes to retirement planning. Is this a worrying trend?
Dual income, no kid (DINK) couples tend to put retirement planning on the back burner until they are in their 40s compared to parents who usually start thinking about retirement in their 20s or 30s, said experts.
Four times a year, Ms Tania Ong and her husband, both 34, go overseas for holidays in the region, always picking to fly for Singapore Airlines over budget airlines.
She estimated that they spend more than S$12,000 a year on such trips.
The capital markets broker also treats herself to weekly massages and spends a few hundred dollars a month on the couple's two dogs, which includes pricier grooming services at home and organic kibbles.
Ms Ong knows that her choices are usually a little on the extravagant side, but the couple believe that they can afford to splurge more on themselves, given that they have decided not to have children.
“We definitely can spend more than couples who have children, because we don’t have to pay for enrichment classes (for the children), which can be costly,” she said.
Ms Ong married her self-employed husband in the finance industry three years ago after 10 years of dating.
She hopes to retire at 50, but is unsure if her goal is attainable since it hinges on several uncertainties such as how much she can sell her three-room Housing and Development Board flat where she lives and her future property investment choices.
“It’s uncertain whether my retirement plans can materialise in 20 years."
A survey by Singapore bank OCBC last November points to Ms Ong's retirement outlook as rather typical.
It found that retirement planning is one of several financial wellness indicators where working couples without children, commonly referred to as dual-income couples with no kids (DINKs), are falling behind those who have children.
On a scale of 100, where zero means they have not started planning at all and 100 means that they are ahead in their planning, DINKs scored an average of 33, compared to 44 for couples with children.
The survey was done with 2,000 people aged 21 to 65 and it looked at a total of 24 financial wellness indicators.
DINKs fared poorer than couples with children in eight areas, including seeking professional advice and when it came to reviewing their finances yearly.
However, the OCBC study found that DINKs are faring better than couples with children in most of the remaining financial areas such as being more on top of their loans and having lesser tendency to spend beyond their means to keep up with peers.
DINKs are better able to tide over rainy days such as joblessness or a medical emergency, the study also found.
CNA TODAY spoke to several working couples with no children who said that they have not started planning for their retirement because they still have a "long runway".
Most of them said that they are savouring their prime years of their 30s and 40s, focusing on leisure activities and “enjoying” life before they eventually turn their attention to retirement savings.
"PRETTY LONG" UNTIL RETIREMENT
Communications professional Siti, who is 31, and her husband who is a 33-year-old engineer, said that they are taking the opportunity to spend more on themselves before having children.
This includes getting pricier household appliances such as picking a reputable brand and high-end model that sometimes costs a few hundred dollars more than a basic option, and they would go out for fancy meals twice a month.
The couple, who got married in 2020, also contribute to their parents' holidays, including one to the Middle East.
“We’ve not started on retirement planning because we want to breathe and enjoy life a little after COVID-19,” Ms Siti said, declining to give her full name.
She and a few individuals who spoke to CNA TODAY did not want their full names published because they do not want others to know the details of their personal financial plans and situation.
Ms Siti also expects that as a couple, their income will continue to grow as they climb the corporate ladder, making them confident that they will be able to meet any future financial needs including having children and getting ready for retirement.
For Mr Yan and his wife, both 35, they said that they have a “pretty long” runway to prepare themselves for retirement.
Mr Yan, who also did not want to make public his full name, works in sales and his wife works in a bank.
When it comes to meals, holidays, and hobbies, the couple does not think too hard before forking out the money to pay for what they want, as long as it is within their means.
Their decision to not have children in the future, coupled with their passive income from renting out their property, has given them an added sense of financial security, said Mr Yan.
“I guess for now our priority is to grow our net worth as much as possible by working hard and investing rather than having an actual end goal in mind,” he said.
"CAREFREE SPENDER"
Ms Jeanette Wong, 32, describes herself as a “carefree spender” who does not budget her spending in advance.
Instead, she does not hesitate to spend on having good experiences such as shelling out a few hundred dollars on an Omakase meal for special occasions, or even on big-ticket items like going on holidays with her family to destinations in Scandanavia, Switzerland and the United States.
“I think it comes down to having no kids. You're more free, right? So you want to try more things, and typically in Singapore, trying more things means spending more money,” said the strategic planner in a startup, who has been married for six years to her 35-year-old business analyst husband .
For Mrs Liew, 52, an educator who declined to give her full name, retirement has always been at the back of her mind.
But in the early years of marriage, she and her husband could not resist indulging on travelling across globe.
Heading to at least two countries a year, the couple would spend up to S$20,000 as a household, which included one trip within Asia and one beyond the continent.
Mrs Liew fondly recounted her most memorable trip so far: Sipping wine with a view of the Matterhorn mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland.
While she and her husband’s wants have changed over the years, their desire to travel, even in their older years, remains.
This prompted her to more proactively prepare for retirement some years ago. When she turned 44, the educator began putting aside 30 per cent of her income into savings and stocks.
“Spending on holidays is a way to reward ourselves. Of course I wish I could have saved more in the past, but ultimately I have no regrets I spent on travel,” she said.
BALANCE BETWEEN INDULGENCE AND SAVINGS
Even as they admitted to being able to spend more than what they would if they had children, the DINKs who spoke to CNA TODAY reiterated that they never splurge to the point of irresponsibility, regardless of whether they have their retirement plans figured out.
Many said they still set aside some money for savings, while others like Ms Wong have already begun planning her retirement planning from before marriage by parking some money in endowment plans and other investments.
Mr Yan has a different approach to ensure he doesn't overspend: “I don't own a credit card and I try not to let my bank balance drop below a certain level."
“I would say my mentality is more towards not compromising so much on my comfortable lifestyle but nothing too extravagant like buying a Rolex (watch),” he added.
Deputy director at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Christopher Gee said that generally speaking, it is already concerning for someone to not make financial plans for their retirement.
“And particularly so for those that do not have kids, who may not have the familial support from children to take care of them at their old age,” added Mr Gee, who is also senior research fellow and heads the governance and economy department at IPS.
TEND TO INVEST MORE AGGRESSIVELY
That said, it is not all doom and gloom for couples without children who have not started on their retirement planning, said financial experts.
Mr Loh Yong Cheng, team lead of the advisory team at wealth advisory firm Providend, said it is not surprising that DINK clients tend to only seek retirement planning advice in their early 40s, whereas parents tend to do so soon after they have children, which for most is before their 40s.
Younger DINKs in their 20s and 30s tend to be more focused on their freedom to do whatever they want without the added responsibility of children and tend to indulge on travelling and other activities they enjoy, said Mr Loh.
It is only when they reach their 40s that DINKs are more forward-thinking, turning their focus to retirement.
“In your 40s and 50s, you are more vulnerable in life and career opportunities than your younger counterparts. If something happens in your industry you might need to take a pay cut,” said Mr Loh.
“Most people will enter a countdown mode where they worry about how much time they have left at the peak of their career.”
Mr Loh cites two advantages DINKs have when it comes to retirement planning: the flexibility to adjust their lifestyles to save more due to having fewer dependents and the ability to invest aggressively over a shorter time frame.
Ms Karen Tang, a Certified Financial Planner of over 20 years, has also observed that DINKs are more open to investing aggressively and have higher risk appetites compared to parents who prioritise hard like real estate that provide long-term security but may not provide higher returns.
That said, DINKs should not take such advantages or their existing savings for granted and unduly delay their retirement planning either, and should sit down to really take stock of their current finances.
This is because people in general, DINKs not exempted, tend to just have a rough estimation of their finances instead of having a clear understanding of their financial state and whether they are on track to meeting their retirement needs.
This causes situations where such couples overestimate how much they have for retirement when they eventually consult a financial adviser, noted Ms Tang.
As a rule of thumb, those who are planning for retirement should save what they expect to spend and then some, with any buffer money used to counter inflation and pay for emergencies.
Regardless of their marital or parental status, individuals should start planning their long-term financial and retirement plans early and review them regularly to account for changes in life circumstances.
“A stitch in time saves nine. By not planning on a timely basis, you may miss potential for growth, or certain opportunities to take steps to turn your financial plan around,” said Ms Tang.