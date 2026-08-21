'It was quite scary' – domestic helpers on being caregivers without enough training

The Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME) told CNA TODAY that it regularly encounters domestic workers who are expected to take on substantial caregiving responsibilities despite having little or no relevant training or experience.

Dr Stephanie Chok, executive director of the migrant worker-focused non-governmental organisation, said: "Many of the students from the HOME Academy Caregiving courses have also shared that they have been placed in households with caregiving needs before receiving structured training.

"They are often expected to learn on the job."

In January, HOME issued a statement supporting Ms Yeo's recommendations to support such workers with caregiving responsibilities.

"Insufficient training can lead to heightened fatigue, stress and potential risks to both the care recipient and the caregiver," the organisation said then.

WHEN CARE NEEDS AND SKILLS DON'T MATCH

Thirteen years ago, Ms Christina Abalayan got her very first stint as a domestic worker, caring for a child with cerebral palsy in the Philippines. Before that, she had no training and no experience caring for a child with special needs.

"It was really hard at the start," Ms Christina, now 30, said. "He needed help with almost everything because he had so little control over his own body."

She had to carry him, prevent him from banging his head and stop him from biting himself while being fed – sometimes at the expense of getting bitten herself.

She could not rest fully through the night, since her young charge often awoke and began biting himself again. Most heartbreaking to her was watching his tantrums when he wanted something but was unable to communicate it to her.

"There were definitely nights when I felt drained. Not just tired in my body but in my heart, too.

"If I'd learnt about cerebral palsy before, I probably would've understood his behaviour better and known what to do when things got difficult."

She underwent a year-long caregiving training before coming to Singapore and has now been employed by a family here for almost eight years, caring for a child with autism – a role she felt better prepared for, thanks to the training she received and her experience with her first employer's family.