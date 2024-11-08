'You worry if you're doing enough': Parents with kids needing early learning help face money woes, long wait lists

When Elizabeth Yuanita Purwadinata’s older son, now aged six, was diagnosed with autism in 2022 and her younger son, now four, was also suspected to be on the autism spectrum, she knew that she needed to get them some help beyond enrolling them in preschool.



Other children the same age would typically be more verbally expressive, but Ms Purwadinata noticed back then that her boys were showing signs of speech delays, which prompted her to seek medical advice.

She searched for early intervention programmes, which are designed to help children with developmental delays and other learning difficulties catch up with their peers in the early years.

She opted for the government-subsidised Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children (EIPIC).



What she was told was that the wait for a place would be about a year. She eventually waited more than a year to enrol her older son in the programme.

Ms Purwadinata, 42, a quality system engineer, is the family’s sole breadwinner. Her husband is suffering from kidney failure.

Calling this a stressful period, she said that although early intervention programmes offered by the private sector had shorter waiting times, the costs of these would be too much of a “financial burden” for the family.

“I had no choice but to just wait ... for when the call comes in saying, ‘Hey, your kids can enter and can start (the early intervention) this month’.”

Ms Purwadinata’s situation is not uncommon.



Of 10 parents interviewed by CNA TODAY, six waited between six months and 1.5 years for a subsidised spot in an EIPIC centre. The rest went for a place in a private centre to avoid the long wait.

Responding to queries, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), which oversees EIPIC, told CNA TODAY that the average wait time for a spot last year was 7.5 months.

With more centres opening up, the agency is hoping to further reduce this.

The goal is to increase spaces so that by 2027, 80 per cent of children requiring medium to high levels of intervention will be able to receive early support, it added.

This is cold comfort to homemaker and mother of three Valerie Tan, who said that enrolling her six-year-old son who has cerebral palsy in a private centre was too expensive for her family.

The 44-year-old applied for a place for her son when he was about six months old. He eventually secured a spot about 1.5 years later, at two years old.

At the same time, his condition meant that he required constant, consistent therapy even while he waited for a spot at EIPIC.

“Every moment you wait makes a difference,” Ms Tan said.

To get her son the help he needed during this interim period, she approached two non-profit organisations that provided visual therapy and home-based physiotherapy at subsidised rates.

The family also moved living in a bigger housing unit to a smaller one so that they could afford the necessary therapies and equipment such as wheelchairs for the child.

Ms Tan found a therapist in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to save costs.

SHORTER WAITING TIME, HIGHER COSTS FOR PRIVATE PROVIDERS

Faced with long wait times, a number of parents, anxious about the repercussions of further delaying early intervention, have chosen to enrol their children in a private alternative, despite the cost.

The waiting time for a spot in a private setting is easily halved to between one and three months, but it can also be thousands of dollars more expensive.

Like EIPIC, these programmes support children with varying developmental needs including those with mild speech delays, social or motor skill challenges, and more complex conditions such as autism.

The EIPIC-P, for example, is provided by ECDA-appointed private early intervention centres.

Some centres also have a lower child-to-teacher ratio compared to government-subsidised institutions.

Ms Isabel Tromans, whose four-year-old is on the autism spectrum, said that when she was looking to enrol her son in an early intervention programme, she was told by government agencies that the estimated wait time was “anywhere between six and 28 months”.

“Time is ticking for your child, because you’re aware that (intervention) needs to be done very early, and the waitlist (for a public EIPIC centre) is very long,” the 44-year-old speech therapist said.

“So my initial thought was to get him in a private programme first, before he secures a spot in the public (programme).”

She applied to a private centre in May this year and was able to start her son there when the new term began in August.

However, Ms Tromans estimated that she pays about S$4,000 a month in fees at the private centre. This excludes other therapy costs including for occupational therapy.