'We might not be here in 10 years': Car workshops face uncertain future as EVs gain ground

Mr Dylan Chew has spent more than 25 years running Supreme Auto Service in Sin Ming, a small automotive repair workshop his father founded in 1974.

But the 48-year-old has no plans to pass it on to his daughter because he sees no viable future for his workshop.

Gone is the hustle and bustle at his workshop where cars waiting to be attended to used to spill out onto the road.

Nowadays, he has a couple of cars to work on each day and while his business situation is not dire, he estimates that his business has dropped by roughly 50 per cent compared to 10 years ago.

"For our workers, every day used to be very busy, but now it is much more relaxed," he said.

As for his three mechanics, most of whom are already in their fifties, Mr Chew said he has told them that in the next five years, they may no longer have jobs and need to think about what they want to do next.

For a number of years, younger Singaporeans have been shunning car ownership and increasingly turning to car-sharing services and ride-hailing apps, and the rental companies that supply these vehicles have their own tie-ups with larger workshops.

In more recent times, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) plying Singapore's roads has made matters worse for car workshops.

"The notion that the market changes are totally affected by EVs right now – that's not true yet," said Mr Chew.

"But we can see where the industry is heading. It will be a problem for us in the future."

It has been almost five years since the government launched the Singapore Green Plan 2030, a multi-ministry roadmap to make the nation more environmentally sustainable.