As more couples delay parenthood, older parents and kids weigh joys and challenges of age gap

Annual reports published by the government point to the growing reality of delayed parenthood here, and show a trend of more mothers choosing to have children later in life.

The Population in Brief report released by the Prime Minister’s Office showed that in 2013, the median age of first-time Singaporean mothers was 30.2 years old. It inched up each year, to a median age of 31.7 in 2023.

Statistics from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s annual report on the registration of births and deaths also showed an upward trend in the number of Singaporean women aged 45 and above who give birth each year.

In 2014, 54 mothers aged 45 and above bore children. This jumped to 84 mothers in 2019, and last year, 117 Singaporean women aged 45 and above had children.

MAIN CONCERNS OF OLDER PARENTS AND THEIR CHILDREN

Asked about her concerns as a soon-to-be older parent, CNA's Ms Chong said: “I’m not too worried... because I’m getting valuable lessons from friends who’ve already had kids. I learn valuable lessons from them and spare myself any trial and errors because of the advice I get from the ‘been there done that’ tribe.”

Others who have walked this path said raising children later in life comes with its own set of challenges.

They voiced concerns about their health and fitness levels possibly deteriorating as they age, while others were worried about not being around long enough to witness key milestones in their children’s lives.

Even if the older parents made efforts to keep active, fit and healthy, having naturally lower energy levels was still a challenge given their age, they said.

Mrs Michelle Bong Lejtenyi, 50, a marketing and communications professional, said: “It can be physically taxing at playgrounds or indoor play spaces, where James (her five-year-old son) runs around screaming, ‘Mama! Chase me, chase me!’ and I try my best not to break my back as I zoom after him.”

The mother of two boys delivered her firstborn James when she was 45 years old and her second son, now 17 months old, last year.

Likewise, Ms Liu Ling Ling, a 61-year-old singer and actress, said that there was a time years ago when she was carrying her son and then her legs suddenly felt weak and almost gave way. After that, she rarely carried her son for too long.

Finances are also a key consideration, with older parents saying that they try to set aside enough savings to support both their children and their own ageing needs.

And given that their own parents are also older, these parents find that they have a smaller pool of relatives to whom they can approach for caregiving help.

The children of older parents have their own worries, especially about caregiving and their ability to financially provide for their ageing parents while they themselves are still schooling or freshly establishing their career.

Others mentioned generational gaps and differing interests, given the wide age gap between themselves and their parents.

Some, like 24-year-old Megan (not her real name), said that having older parents has made her more risk-averse than her peers.

The final-year undergraduate — who agreed to speak to CNA TODAY on the condition of anonymity — is an only child. Her mother and father, who were 45 and 44 years old respectively when she was born, are almost 70 this year.

Megan said: “I feel that there are a lot of things I cannot do, especially if it involves being away from family for an extended period of time. My friends who have graduated all talk about taking gap years to travel, (or are) starting their careers overseas.”

She yearns to do all this as well, but feels duty-bound to take care of her ageing parents.

“I’m always worried ... what if something bad happens to my elderly parents while I’m thousands of miles away? Because of this, I feel like I can’t truly ‘live my life’ and make the most out of my 20s, (which is) supposedly the time when people have the most freedom and energy to pursue idealistic and risky dreams.”

She added that she also felt compelled to choose a higher-paying career that she does not necessarily enjoy, so she is can provide financially for her ageing parents’ healthcare needs.

THE UPSIDE OF BEING OLDER PARENTS

Older parents may lose some advantage in fitness and support, but those interviewed by CNA TODAY pointed to the silver lining of being more emotionally mature and financially stable.

Mrs Lejtenyi said: “I’m better placed financially now than, say, 10 or 15 years ago when I would have struggled to finance private preschool fees, language classes, or rugby and soccer sessions."

Another parent, Tat Yuen, 64, who has 14-year-old twins, believes that with age, he has gained more perspective and a better understanding of himself.

The freelance tech consultant and sales coach said this means he has greater clarity in decision-making and is more emotionally available for his children.

Similarly, Ms Liu the singer believes that she is better equipped to love her son as an older parent. She might have been more concerned about her career as a young parent, but she is clear about her priorities today.

Reflecting on her own 15-year journey towards motherhood, Ms Liu said that this has made her all the more appreciative of her son and life stage today.