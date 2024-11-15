'Laborious, difficult, draining': Why youths are shunning part-time F&B, retail roles in favour of more meaningful gigs

Like Mr Seah, some young people are shunning the F&B and retail industries when they look for a source of extra pocket money or a way to meaningfully spend a long school break. These businesses often rely on part-time workers due to the relatively lower level of skills required for the job.

Rather than work as service crews in fast-food restaurants or as salespersons in retail chains, they are choosing to take on part-time or gig roles such as instructors for spin-cycling classes, pet-sitters, childminders, or any other role more aligned with their passions or intended career paths.

Noting that this trend has been continuing for some time, several business owners told CNA TODAY that this has further exacerbated the perennial manpower shortage that they have been facing, with some concerned about the sustainability of their own ventures.

Mr Aminurrashid Hasnordin, chef and co-founder of F&B business The Social Outcast, said that attracting young part-timers has been getting increasingly difficult in recent years, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic from 2019 made it particularly hard for businesses to attract younger part-timers.

“In 2019 was bad. Now, it’s much worse.”

To find out what is behind this phenomenon, CNA TODAY spoke to eight youths who are still schooling on the possible reasons why these hands-on jobs are shunned in favour of other kinds of work.

WANT MORE ENJOYABLE, FULFILLING PART-TIME WORK

Besides wanting higher pay and better hours, several youths said they want to make more meaningful use of their time and seek more fulfilling experiences for their part-time work.

This means that laborious, difficult and repetitive work, such as those often found in the F&B and retail sectors, tend to be less popular, they said.

There is no need to take on such roles when there are many other options outside of F&B and retail that offer better pay as well and that do not require shift work. Work does not have to be menial and can be fun, they added.

One polytechnic student, 17-year-old H Sim, told CNA TODAY: “Personally, I find customer service to be rather frustrating. And I heard that work in the (services) industries can be quite tiring."

That was why last year, he decided to sign on as a temporary administrative worker in the human resource department of a public hospital so that he does not need to deal with customers.

Also describing work in retail and F&B services as “repetitive and draining”, full-time national serviceman Ow Fu Yang, 19, has been offering childminding services before his enlistment because he "enjoys interacting with children and it's amazing to see them develop as days and weeks pass”.