Long MRT rides, late night calls: How married couples cope living apart while waiting for a home

Mr Siew also decided that they would split his and Ms Yeo's time equally between both sets of in-laws, alternating whose home they stay in to be "fair" to everyone.



"Different families have different expectations, especially when it comes to marriage. So we're trying to find a way that feels fair and respectful to everyone," he said.

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Without a shared marital home, couples said that having to deal with the logistics of shuttling between two homes can take a toll on their relationship and lives.

For F&B entrepreneur Mr Jason Chua, 34, he and his wife went through three years of shuttling between opposite ends of the island – his family home was in Loyang in the east, while she lived in Bukit Batok, before they finally moved into their own home in mid-2022.

He recalled crossing the island to see his wife as often as possible despite working long hours at his now-defunct hawker stall Beng Who Cooks.

"That period, we were carrying our weekend bags on the MRT, going back and forth," he said. "It was very tiring because I had to change train lines and take a bus. Carrying a backpack filled with clothes didn't help."

Mr Chua and his wife had successfully balloted for a BTO flat in 2017. When they married in 2019, they never expected that the COVID-19 pandemic would delay the completion of their matrimonial home, which was supposed to be ready by late-2021.

The pair did not consider renting despite technically being eligible for the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme, under which eligible married couples can rent directly from the government while waiting for their BTO, because of the added expense.