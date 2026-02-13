‘On a hamster wheel’: Why success no longer feels like enough for millennials

All his life, Mr Christopher Boey has followed the prescribed Singaporean script for a "good" life to the letter: good grades, a scholarship for his engineering degree, a steady climb up the corporate ladder into middle management, a master's degree, marriage and, mere weeks ago, the arrival of his first child.

Despite these sure proofs of success, of late, the 36-year-old finds himself increasingly gripped by a quiet, chronic restlessness.

"I have a roof over my head and I'm not jobless. I've got food on the table. (But I still think) to myself: Do I want to aspire for more?" Mr Boey said.

He described feeling "stuck" every day – torn between climbing the corporate ladder and maintaining the status quo, or finally veering completely off the beaten path that he has trodden for decades.

He told CNA TODAY that his current state of perpetual frustration and anxiety largely stems from a growing yearning to do something more meaningful.

However, with an infant daughter to care for, mounting bills are a chief concern at present. "The thought of not having enough is always there."

Nevertheless, his quandary is not one he expects to be solved by simply quitting his job to find a new passion.

"Maybe changing my job might help (temporarily), but (this feeling) will just come back in a different form," he said.

Mr Boey's experience fits what is commonly known as a "midlife crisis" – a period in adult life marked not by sudden drastic changes, but by intense emotional turmoil and existential reckoning.

Many may assume the term "midlife crisis" denotes a specific period in life. After all, "midlife" is typically defined by an age range of 45 to 65 years.

However, experts told CNA TODAY that a midlife crisis may not necessarily be tied to one's age but to more gradual or qualitative changes such as parenthood, caregiving and career plateaus that trigger a series of deeper introspections and reflections.

Every generation undergoes its own unique version of the midlife crisis, but those now in their 30s and early 40s may be experiencing it in a different way, the experts said.

The scale or complexity of the psychological and emotional turmoil millennials face now, they explained, may be heightened due to broader factors at play in today's world. These include socio-economic pressures, the rise of social media and rapid technological advancement.

WHY DOES THE MILLENNIAL MIDLIFE CRISIS LOOK DIFFERENT?

Dr Kevin SY Tan, a cultural anthropologist from the National University of Singapore (NUS), described the midlife crisis as a "disjuncture between reality and the expectations" of a person's wants and needs.

"Millennials are probably sensing the varied stresses that are mounting in their lives, on top of the fact that they are more self-aware of their own mortality as they have grown older – their time is limited," he said.