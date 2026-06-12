'A decade of inconveniences': Will the wait for the North-South Corridor be worth it in the end?

For the past five years, Ms Rachel Gauri has lived with constant noise, dust and disruption as her Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat near Woodlands Drive overlooks the North-South Corridor (NSC) construction area.

"Every day, it is so noisy that we cannot sleep," said Ms Gauri, a 38-year-old stay-at-home mother of a three-year-old and six-year-old.



"We have to close all the windows and doors to shut out the noise."

Besides the noise, Ms Gauri said dust from the construction work regularly finds its way into her home and coats her windows.

More than 20km away in Novena, 46-year-old video director Keith Kwek faces a different kind of frustration.

Having lived in the area for about three decades, he has watched familiar roads, pedestrian crossings and bus stops being repeatedly shifted to adapt to the ongoing construction.

Driving or walking routes that residents had grown accustomed to would suddenly get diverted, only to change again months later.

While there are wayfinding signs, the changes are frequent enough that Mr Kwek has had to "rewire" his brain constantly.

"You get used to one route, and then suddenly it changes. You have to learn a new way again, and it adds to your mental load," he said.

Mr Kwek added that private-hire drivers are frequently confused by the shifting roads and often make wrong turns with navigation apps struggling to keep up with the changes.

"I think all of us can put up with some level of inconvenience, for the sake of better infrastructure, but it's been going on for years," he said.

"It's expected to go on till 2029, so that's like a decade of inconveniences."