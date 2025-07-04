'Nowhere else to go': Inside the welfare homes where women seek shelter, find hope

HIDDEN, NOT HELPLESS

While life inside a home may be full of activity, the women who stay in such environments – and welfare homes themselves – often remain outside of the public eye.

Ms Soon from Be Kind SG said some volunteers were initially unaware such homes even existed.

“They are really a hidden community. We have had volunteers that live near the welfare home, who didn’t know what the home was about,” said Ms Soon.

While donations are important, Ms Soon said what makes a difference is companionship, for example through volunteering for events, to create “beautiful memories” for individuals in welfare homes.

Ms Koh from the Bukit Batok Home for the Aged said the public may not fully understand the complex circumstances that lead women to reside in welfare homes, and their enduring desire for dignity and connection.

“They are not simply recipients of care – they are individuals with histories, preferences, and the capacity to heal and grow when given the right support.”

Similarly, the MWS spokesperson said the “immense strength” of the residents in surviving abandonment, abuse, poverty or social stigma is often overlooked.

“These women are not helpless – they are often resourceful but worn down by systemic barriers and a lack of support. With trust, dignity, and opportunity, many can rebuild their lives,” said the MWS spokesperson.

For some women in welfare homes, what rebuilding looks like is clear: to return to the community and regain independence.

Ms Sarah, the resident of Thuja Home at Pelangi Village, is working towards living in a rental flat under the Joint Singles Scheme.

“I feel thankful, staying here, because I can learn how to be independent. A few years back, I didn’t know anything about self-regulation. But I went to a course, and one of the officers taught me to (manage my emotions), how to float, not drown,” said Ms Sarah.

Under a scheme at the home, she has found part-time employment as a cafe retail assistant, which suits her schedule of frequent medical appointments.

“I left (secondary school) because of medical reasons. I still wanted to study. But then, I had no choice. Now, staying here, I work hard and get some savings, and can continue from then,” said Ms Sarah.

Though giving residents employment skills is important in helping residents execute plans for a new life, Mr Chua from NUS cautioned that many residents carry emotional burdens that are not easily resolved.

“They may seem better and be ready for discharge after the interventions. Yet, it is not uncommon to have these residents coming back into the system shortly after,” Mr Chua said.

He pointed to the need for therapeutic support – such as counselling, art or play therapy – and structured aftercare to support a smooth transition.

Ms Maniam from Thuja Home at Pelangi Village acknowledged that reintegration with one’s family is “very rare”. She has encountered only one or two successful such cases over the years.

Reintegration can be “especially complex” for female residents, said the MWS spokesperson, given the social, economic and cultural disadvantages and limited family support many residents have.

Each year, the home has reintegrated around 5 per cent of residents into the community – only one-fifth of whom are female.

“Our aim is to improve their overall quality of life throughout their stay. However, for many residents, reintegration into the community is not a likely outcome – not due to a lack of will, but because of complex life circumstances and practical constraints,” said the spokesperson.

Still, for some other female residents, fulfilment is not found in leaving, but in enjoying life within the four walls of the welfare home, where they have forged healthy routines, friendships, and a sense of security that may have eluded them elsewhere.

One of them is Ms Sandy (not her real name), 57, who has stayed at Thuja Home at Pelangi Village for over nine years.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she said that staying at the welfare home has helped her feel “very stable”.

Adjusting to living with strangers was initially a struggle, she admitted, and even now and then there are quarrels in her dormitory, which sleeps eight residents.

“Sometimes we quarrel then patch back. We automatically patch back,” said Ms Sandy. But she is buoyed also by her friendships, including with Ms Kelly, whom she introduced to her favourite hobby, colouring.

“At my old age, I have nowhere to go already. I feel happy now, I feel like it’s very nice here. It feels like a home,” she said.