Move over, golf. Padel is fast becoming the new networking playground for PMETs

When some of Mr Dylan Ong’s business associates invited him to a game of padel in September last year, he assumed it would simply be an hour of working up a sweat and getting a decent workout.

What he did not expect was that the racquet sport would become an unexpectedly fertile ground for networking and new clients.

The 31-year-old property developer, whose company helms mixed-use projects in both Cambodia and Singapore, said he has since closed deals with several players he met on the court.

What began as casual post-work form of exercise quickly evolved into conversations about investment, site visits and, ultimately, sales.

“I really didn’t expect this, because it was through the padel courts,” said Mr Ong.

After one game, he added, he invited a few players to view his projects.

“They loved them so much that they purchased a unit immediately," he said.

Padel is frequently described as the world’s fastest-growing sport, and the numbers back it up with the International Padel Federation’s World Padel Report for 2025 reporting more than 35 million amateur players now take to the courts at least once a week globally. This is up from the nearly 30 million recorded in last year's report.

The sport is something of a cross between tennis and squash.

One similarity with squash is that players are allowed to hit the ball after it has rebounded off one of the glass walls that enclose the court, and after one bounce.

This makes for longer and faster rallies.

Padel is usually played in teams of two, known as doubles, and uses the same scoring system as tennis, though the equipment is different, such as using stringless, solid racquets.

Players said that the sport’s low barrier to entry also makes it appealing, unlike tennis, which can take months of lessons before playing somewhat decently, much less competitively. In padel, after about three lessons with a coach, most beginners can play socially and join group sessions.