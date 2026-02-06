Getting impossible to find plant-based meat on menus? Why diners are losing interest

Ms Sim Hui Xin remembers her introduction to plant-based "meat" in 2021.

The 32-year-old assistant marketing manager was dining with a vegetarian colleague when she tried a mouthful of her colleague's Thai-style "Impossible pork" basil rice.

"When I had my first bite, it kind of shocked me a little, because it really did taste like meat," said Ms Sim, who doesn't eat beef for religious reasons.

Since that first bite, she has sampled plant-based meat in other dishes, such as Western food and burgers.

While she has no means of comparison, her husband, who eats beef, has marvelled to her about how some of these dishes, especially burgers, taste exceedingly similar to the real McCoy.



She estimates that she used to consume plant-based meat at least once a month after that.

Today, however, Ms Sim said it has become increasingly difficult to find such options on menus, and her experience reflects a broader shift observed here.

Between 2018 and 2019, meatless patties from brands such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat gained rapid traction locally, appearing not only at burger joints and fast-casual chains, but also on supermarket shelves and at local eateries.

Plant-based meat is typically made from concentrated plant proteins – such as soy, pea or wheat gluten – that are processed to replicate the texture and flavour of meat.