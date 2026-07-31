'This is what you get for leaving me': The difficulty of rebuilding relationships after a parent goes to prison

While in prison, parents are also given opportunities to attend workshops to improve their communication and parenting skills.

Mr Jamsari Ahmad, a facilitator at one such workshop that CNA TODAY observed, said: "Some of them have been going in and out (of prison), such that they have lost the skill to interact with their children.

"Even when they are inside, the world out there has changed, so how they communicate also has to change."

Mr Jamsari is co-founder of BapaHebat SG, a community dedicated to empowering fathers through parenting workshops and support groups.

He said that instead of telling inmates about the importance of communication – which they already know – these workshops include reflection sessions and role-play realistic scenarios to help inmates hone practical skills, which they can immediately apply in their interactions with their children.

In the meantime, caseworkers continue to support the inmates and their families in identifying their immediate needs and connecting them with relevant social service agencies.

Ms Nurul'Ain said: "Other than unemployment and the family relationships that are affected, they also have financial difficulties. So this adds to the pressure they already face, which is why they often struggle to adapt.

"And they do not know where to start."

Through these programmes, many ex-offenders learn to believe in themselves again – but rebuilding their lives, and their family ties, also depends on whether society is willing to believe in them, too.

For Ms Samsiah – who grew up as the "black sheep" of the family with little support after she married at 17 while drug addiction took hold – her stronger relationship with her family today is something she could never have imagined.

Missing five years of her children's lives in prison sent her into a deeply depressive state, at times reaching a point where she wanted to give up on life.

This led her to seek psychiatric support.

Together with encouragement from fellow ex-offenders and organisations that taught her how to reconnect with her family, they helped her accept that she was "still a mother worth believing in".

"Two years before my release, I made a promise to myself and to my sons: This would be my first and last prison sentence," Ms Samsiah said.

"I wanted them to see that their mother was stronger than her mistakes."