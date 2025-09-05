'Truly a marathon': How residents, businesses and town councils are intensifying the war against rats

Every day for three years, Ms Hannah Kim Santiago’s 6am walk to her polytechnic from her home in Pasir Ris West meant sharing the pavement with furtive, grey "companions".

As a university student, she no longer takes that route but rats remain a fairly common sight for her and other members of her family.



"In the beginning, I was really shocked. Then I got so used to it, I didn't even know it was (an issue). That's how common it is here," the 22-year-old said.



Her father, Mr Shanker Santia, encounters rats scurrying through open spaces such as the pathways near Elias Mall in Pasir Ris at night.

These frequent rat sightings have affected his impression of how clean his estate is.

"When you see rats, you don't see them as a domestic animal ... When you see a pest, you don't feel good," the 55-year-old engineer said.

Spotting rats in her neighbourhood is nothing new either for Ms Chin Foong, a 60-year-old retiree, who lives at the Stratum condominium on Elias Road in Pasir Ris.

At least twice a week, she sees "very big" ones while walking her dog, which enjoys chasing after the rats.

"Especially near the McDonald's rubbish bin (at Elias Community Centre), there are many of them. And one time, a rat ran into my unit and it came to the balcony," Ms Foong said, adding that the incident left her rattled about keeping food out or uncovered at home.

A CNA TODAY map of reports in Pasir Ris West, compiled from crowdsourced feedback and ground reporting, received 27 reports of rat sightings, with most residents having spotted rodents near – or even in – their homes.