From broken homes to thriving lives: How children of divorce redefine family and love on their own terms

Ignatius (not his real name) is 47 this year, yet he can still recall the “noise” of his childhood: Arguments, physical fights and accusations that flew between his parents since he was five years old.

After 15 years of what he called “torture”, his parents finalised their divorce, though it did not mean that Ignatius' troubles were over.

“I didn’t have emotional security at home, which led to finding my own way in relationships without having any reference points," Ignatius, now an educator, said. "I was just a lost soul wandering on a journey to adulthood.”

After all, the wounds of a couple's divorce on their children are not easily healed when the child becomes an adult.

However, eventually, some of them find a way to overcome and break the cycles of conflict, leaning on their parents' divorce as a reference point to figure out how to find more meaningful relationships in their own lives and become more self-aware in early adulthood.

Sharing their lived experiences with CNA TODAY, eight children of divorced parents who are now grownups look back at how they learned to not let their parents' marital failures constrict their own lives.

In Ignatius' case, he is now happily married with three children between the ages of 17 to 20.

Bonding with his own children has helped him define “what a family should be”. He spoke on condition of anonymity to safeguard his children's identity given that stigma surrounding divorce still exists today.

Past efforts to study the intergenerational impact of divorce on children have found that children of divorce may suffer long-term disadvantages, or what has been called a “divorce penalty”.

A 2020 report by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) found that children of divorce fared worse than their peers whose parents remained married.

In sum, they were less likely to obtain a university degree, earned less, had lower Central Provident Fund (CPF) balances, were slightly less likely to marry, and if married, were themselves more likely to divorce.

In response to queries from CNA TODAY, MSF said that it has no current plans to conduct follow-up studies, but “continuously consults” with various stakeholders and reviews the impact, efficiency and value of programmes to strengthen marriages and enhance support for children for divorcing and divorced families.

Nevertheless, children of divorced parents and the lawyers, counsellors and social service agencies who work with them tell CNA TODAY of a more complex story of trauma and resilience, and how the ripple effects of parents’ marital breakdown live on in children's own approach to romantic relationships and the familial responsibilities these children inherit.