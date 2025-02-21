Sick migrant workers, maids face mounting hospital bills, risk being sent home due to inadequate insurance
The recent passing of Bangladesh national Fazley Elahi from colon cancer has raised questions on whether better insurance coverage is needed to support such workers in their darkest hour
When foreign domestic worker Jhona Muestas, 40, discovered a lump in her left breast in 2019, she did not tell a soul as she was afraid of being sent back home to the Philippines.
“I am the breadwinner of the family and have four children. Two of them were in college, so I needed to support them. I was scared to lose my job,” she said.
The secret was kept for five years till May last year when she was admitted to the National University Hospital after having a persistent fever. The hospital doctors diagnosed her with stage four breast cancer.
Her employer, whom Ms Muestas' had worked for for seven years, maxed out her domestic helper's S$15,000 annual insurance claim limit after two weeks in hospital where Ms Muestas did many scans and tests.
But with the cancer spreading to her spine, Ms Muestas needed more money immediately to undergo surgery.
Fortunately, with donations from her employer's church friends and school community, they raised over S$69,000 to pay for her surgery in Singapore. This amount covered most of the cost.
Her employer has also continued to support her living expenses since August last year when she headed home to undergo further treatment.
Ms Muestas' account of facing huge bills after being stricken by a medical condition is not uncommon among domestic helpers and migrant workers here with some having inadequate insurance coverage.
The support Ms Muestas received from her employer however is rare, said non-profit organisations, with many employers opting to immediately send their workers home even if there is a possibility of raising funds for their treatment or looking to insurance claims.
Ms Debbie Fordyce, president of non-profit Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) said that they have had 60 migrant workers approaching them to help with medical expenses in the last two years.
The medical conditions they faced included kidney stones, carcinomas, a paralytic stroke, thyroid problems and acute stomach pain.
TWC2 president Ms Fordyce said: “For almost all the workers who come to us, we have to advise them that if the employer is not willing to pay, no one will. And there’s no way that they’re going to get the treatment they need.”
Another migrant worker Fazley Elahi, known for founding a cultural show and library for fellow migrant workers, recently died on Feb 4 after battling with colon cancer since 2022.
The 38-year-old relied on crowdfunding campaigns to pay for his medical fees, which stretched to tens and thousands of dollars.
Mr Fazley’s death put a spotlight on how well-insured migrant workers and domestic workers are, raising the question of whether more needs to be done to ensure that their insurance payouts are sufficient to tide them through a non-workplace-related medical emergency and if more needs to be done to get employers to take more responsibility.
For domestic helper Bhing Navato, getting diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2023 was “like a death sentence”.
Ms Navato only had a month’s salary left in her pocket and her employer cancelled her work permit after learning about her condition.
A fundraiser pooled S$16,000 for her chemotherapy treatments in the Philippines which was “a lifeline” for her and her family.
LOW-WAGE WORKERS CHARGED AS MUCH AS MEDICAL TOURISTS
Before July 1 2023, employers were required by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to provide their domestic helpers and migrant workers medical insurance coverage for non-workplace related injuries with an annual claim limit of at least S$15,000.
This has since been increased to S$60,000, with employers paying 25 per cent and insurers paying 75 per cent for claim amounts above S$15,000. Employers can opt for better insurance coverage, albeit for higher premiums at their own expense.
But work permit holders employed prior to July 1 2023 are still subject to the old medical insurance policy limits.
For migrant workers living in dormitories and work in the construction, marine shipyard or process sectors, it is also compulsory for their employers to get them on the Primary Care Plan (PCP).
Eligible workers pay only S$5 for each visit to the clinic but these only cover acute or chronic conditions like flu-like illnesses or hyptertension.
PCP does not cover complicated conditions requiring specialised or tertiary care, such as cancer, chronic heart failure or inflammatory bowel disease and these cases have to be referred to hospitals, said Dr Ho Chin Swee, lead for SATA CommHealth which has five clinics serving migrant workers.
When contacted, the MOM said that the minimum mandatory insurance coverage with co-payment was "sufficient to cover about 99 per cent of all hospital bills for migrant workers and migrant domestic workers, while maintaining the affordability of insurance premiums for employers".
Social entrepreneur and former nominated member of parliament Anthea Ong pointed out however that even the improved mandatory insurance requirement has limitations. The amount, she said, is insufficient to cover critical illnesses like late-stage cancer, which can cost upwards of S$100,000 in Singapore.
It also does not cover outpatient treatment such as chemotherapy, or overseas care if the worker is sent back home.
“Our migrant workers, who sometimes only earn $800 per month, are charged the same fees at the public hospitals as a foreign chief executive officer or wealthy medical tourist. These expenses are beyond their reach,” said Ms Ong.
She cited the example of Mr Fazley, whose bill at Singapore General Hospital came up to S$84,000.
Ms Ong said: “Even if he had the S$60,000 coverage, which he didn’t, there would still be a S$24,000 shortfall, which is a substantial amount even for an ordinary Singaporean.”
Bangladeshi Nazmul Hossain, 29, who worked in Singapore for seven years painting housing blocks, was diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer in June 2024. His employer decided to repatriate him after hearing the news.
Migrant rights organisation Migrant Mutual Aid (MMA) supplied him with $3,005 for his surgery back in Bangladesh to reduce the size of his cancerous tumours.
Mr Hossain had to pay for his own palliative chemotherapy sessions with help from his co-workers back in Singapore. Each treatment session costs S$800.
"I didn't want to come home from Singapore like this. I wanted to come happily. But returning after seven years, I was not happy, my family was not happy, everyone was not happy. I did not want to take any problems home," Mr Hossain told CNA TODAY from Bangladesh.
MANY EMPLOYERS RATHER SEND WORKERS HOME
Maid agencies told CNA TODAY that they have experienced employers wanting to send their helpers home the moment they fall ill rather than find ways to cover their medical expenses.
Mr David Bensadon, managing director of We Are Caring, a recruitment agency for domestic workers, cited a case where a cancer-stricken helper was scheduled for an operation on a Wednesday.
The employer lied to the helper that the insurance would not cover the operation, even though the helper was fully insured. The domestic helper from the Philippines followed her employer’s orders to return home and boarded the plane back on Monday night.
Mr Bensadon called the helper on Tuesday morning, only to realise that she had already left Singapore.
“The employer was the vice president of a leading European bank. When I think about it, this was probably the family with the least excuse to send the helper back,” said Mr Bensadon.
He also pointed out that most employees do not opt for higher insurance coverage for their helpers even though the difference in premiums is nominal, with about half opting for the bare minimum required and around 12 per cent of employers for S$100,000 in coverage.
There is a fundamental power imbalance between employers and employees, noted Ms Jaya Kumar, the senior manager for advocacy and research at non-profit Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics.
"Employers may repatriate workers who have serious illnesses out of fear that medical costs may exceed what is covered by insurance, or that the worker may need treatment that is not covered by insurance in the first place."
Ms Ong pointed out that the power imbalance also extends to whether workers can get access to treatment without permission from their employers in a healthcare setting.
“But the employer shouldn’t decide right? In Singapore, we generally just forget that employees don’t own migrant workers, especially when it comes to whether the workers should live or not when they have a critical condition,” said Ms Ong.
She hopes that there can be greater awareness and education on the different types of compensation that workers have access to because such details can be confusing for migrant workers with even some employers unclear about the nuances.
Ms Eleanor Albarece, 40, faced the issue of being unable to access her insurance policy early last year as her employer was incarcerated. She had experienced continuous bleeding for two months after a delay in her menstruation for two months.
While she was fortunate that her employer's relatives paid for any expenses incurred in Singapore out of pocket, she ultimately had to return to the Philippines to get a hysterectomy and remove multiple fibroids that were the source of her bleeding. The money for the procedure came partly from MMA with the rest coming from her siblings.
"Nobody could help me to process the insurance. My friend told me that I had to get an appointment, but I didn't know the insurance policy number, so couldn't get back the money we spent (in Singapore)," said Ms Albarece.
PERSONAL INSURANCE PLANS, BRING BACK SUBSIDIES
Last December, driven by her experience raising funds for Mr Elahi, social entrepreneur Ms Ong co-founded the CritiCare Fund, a community-led initiative to offer relief to foreign workers for life-saving treatment.
The fund does not only help with hospital bills, but also offers replacement income for the affected workers and their families.
CritiCare, she said, is a stop-gap measure and there is still a need to look into wider policy changes.
She hopes that the fund will serve as a platform to collect data about how many migrant workers here fall critically ill, what their illnesses are, and how much their hospital bills add up to.
In the long-term, this data will help Ms Ong to “champion and advocate for changes in policy or substantiate the necessary support from insurance companies.”
Dr Sudesna Roy Chowdhury, a facilitator at MMA, suggested that the government bring back subsidies for migrant workers who are hospitalised for serious illnesses at public hospitals. These subsidies ceased in October 2007, putting the responsibility on employers to care for these workers.
Speaking about the fund which has supported 67 foreign workers since 2020, she said: “MMA was born out of necessity. It is a direct result of systemic issues that have put migrant workers in this vulnerable position, such as the persistently low wages that have not been pegged to inflation the way Singaporean salaries are, the power imbalance between them and their employers, or the healthcare limitations that they have in our system.”
We Are Caring’s Mr Bensadon also proposed that there could be options for foreign workers to purchase affordable insurance plans on their own, “a monthly S$10 or S$20 amount to cover a long-term condition”.
“Some might think that if you’re a person, then you should have a level of responsibility and agency over your finances. At the moment, everything goes through the employer, and the employer has competing priorities, such as caring for their own family members.
“So maybe there is space for an innovative approach where the helper herself would have a role in her own insurance policy, having an additional level of coverage that is not dependent on what the employer chooses for her,” he said.
Ultimately, Ms Ong reiterated that foreign workers have contributed much to the growth of Singapore, serving the economy and caring for families.
“So when they are in their darkest hour, we should show up and be there for them.
"Donate regularly if you can – these are not just their livelihoods at stake, these are their lives at stake.”