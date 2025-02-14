Risk, reward and resilience: Why these Singapore parents send their kids to compete in Muay Thai overseas

The beads of sweat glinting under the lights of the boxing stadium threatened to sting his eyes, but an expressionless Sayyid Al-Tahneem kept focus on his Thai opponent, who he had just watched brutally knock out another fighter in under 30 seconds.

Clad in black shorts, cobalt blue boxing gloves and neon green ankle supports, Sayyid knew the adrenaline-pumped crowd at Patong Boxing Stadium in Phuket, Thailand on January 28 was eager to see how a "muay farang" (a Thai term used to describe a foreign fighter) like him will fare against a local.

But Sayyid, 12, did not come all this way from Singapore to be a pushover in the Muay Thai ring.

His opponent, standing on home ground, appeared formidable. But the lean Singaporean teen, having beaten three others in previous matches since last June, he knows what needs to be done to earn his first championship belt at the Muay Thai International "Superboy" Championship.

After ten minutes of enduring his rival's powerful jabs and kicks and countering with a style of fighting that he had honed over a decade of training across various gyms, Sayyid emerged victorious.

As a referee fastened the bulky belt around his waist, a triumphant smile finally cracked Sayyid’s stoic demeanour.

“I didn’t expect to win... His kicks were strong,” he recounted to CNA TODAY.

“But I thought: 'It is what it is.’ The fight is still going to happen. If I backed out, my hard work would be for nothing.”