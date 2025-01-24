Busy and stressed out: More Singapore workers replacing proper meals with snacks

For two hours, the fishball noodle soup on Ms Priscilla Lee's desk sat untouched, turning from hot to lukewarm then cold.

That piping hot meal should have made it down her digestive tract, but it went down the rubbish chute in the end.

The bank relationship manager had been typing away on her laptop at home and making calls to her customers during lunchtime.

By the time she was done, she had lost her appetite and the bowl of noodles had become a soggy, lumpy mess.

Whether it was fishball noodles or chicken rice, this happened so often that Ms Lee stopped bothering with “troublesome” meals at lunchtime, choosing instead to snack on whatever food items she finds in her kitchen when she works from home.

These include nuts, potato chips or biscuits.

“It’s very hard to eat and work at the same time,” the 32-year-old said. “When I try to have a proper meal, I end up eating just a few mouthfuls before leaving it aside.”

In August 2024, London-based data analytics company Euromonitor International published a report that found that about one in 10 adult Singaporeans (11 per cent) last year replaced their meals with snacks.

The survey did not state how often they acted on this habit, but the respondents agreed that they replaced meals with snacks "with frequency". The findings also showed that the proportion has gone up from 8 per cent in 2023.

The report, titled World Market for Snacks, defined snacks as foods falling under the following categories:

Confectionery such as chocolates, sweets and gum

Ice-cream, including frozen yoghurt

Savoury snacks such as nuts, chips and popcorn

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and processed fruit snacks

The company surveyed 1,007 Singaporeans out of a total pool of 39,235 global consumers across 39 countries.

Singapore was not the only nation where people were turning to snacks more frequently. The number was closer to one in seven adults for Vietnam (14 per cent) and Thailand (13 per cent).

The 2024 figures for Hong Kong (10.8 per cent), the United Kingdom (13 per cent) and the United States (17 per cent) also went up by at least 3 percentage points from those in 2023.

India ranked the highest globally at 18 per cent.