Young adults who severed ties with their parents say filial piety should go 'both ways'

As for a human resources (HR) professional who wished to be identified only as Ms Oh, 32, violence inflicted by her father was also a key reason that pushed her to move out in 2015.

In primary school, she once returned home to see broken pieces of glass scattered all over the floor and the furniture flipped over. She could not enter the house and had to wait for the domestic helper to sweep up the mess.

“I did not see the fight but I saw my mother crying and badly beaten up. It was a difficult time,” she said.

Her father also disapproved of her decision to convert to Christianity during her polytechnic days. When she told him about it, it angered him so much that he took a chopping knife and split apart the grills of their door.

At age 16, she was hospitalised for a health issue. “They (my parents) were quarrelling over who was to pay the hospital bills in front of me. And that was when I felt like I was all alone,” said Ms Oh.

She added that at that moment, she felt like ending her life, and that it was extra hard on her because this happened when she was about to sit for her O-Levels.

“That’s when I realised, if my family could treat me like that, how is that really family? Can I trust them or not?”

COMPLICATED FAMILY SITUATION

In other instances of bad blood, acrimony between parents affected the children’s upbringing and left behind bad memories. Supply chain manager Jason Neo, 34, recalled how his parents had extramarital affairs.

They were not home most of the time and were constantly fighting. This eventually led to a divorce when Mr Neo was eight years old, forcing him to choose to live either with his father or mother.

He lived with his father’s family for a while before moving in with his mother, who had remarried. He said that his stepfather did not treat him like his own son. The pair had a daughter together, which made him feel even more like an outcast.

In Secondary 2, he decided to live with his girlfriend – now wife – whose parents took him into their house and showered him with the care that his own birth parents had failed to give him.

“But my mother was constantly trying to break me and my girlfriend apart at that time. She would constantly say bad things about her in front of me, and intentionally bring her friend’s daughter and then try to introduce her in front of my girlfriend,” said Mr Neo.

Things got even worse when his mother went through a divorce with his stepfather during his second year of university. Having gone through the entire process before, he knew exactly how painful it was going to be for his six-year-old stepsister.

He said: “I told my mother that since I got a scholarship and did not have to pay for my school fees, I could get a part-time job and do whatever it takes to financially support my stepsister. It’s fine, I can do that.

“So even if you’re going to divorce my stepdad, take my sister with us. I can take care of her.”

But his mother insisted that the stepfather still had to handle the finances. So his stepsister had to go through the same traumatic experience of making a decision about which parent to live with.

Mr Neo was so incensed that he told his mother that she should not expect him to take care of her when she was older.

The breaking point came when his mother demanded 30 per cent of his salary when he started working. He refused, and gave her only S$100 per month because he was saving up for his wedding and a new house.

He said: “Then she went around the whole Bukit Panjang neighbourhood telling everyone that I was not giving her money. So they all scolded me that I was not being filial to her. What kind of mother does that, right?”

A year after starting his first job, he told her that she was ruining his reputation. They quarrelled until he hammered his fists on the table and said: “If you are not on your death bed, don’t ever call me again. I don’t want to hear from you.”

Now seven years ago, that was the last sentence he uttered to her. As for his father, he developed a gambling habit and tried to borrow thousands of dollars from Mr Neo, prompting the son to sever ties with him as well.

GASLIGHTING AND OVERBEARING CONTROL

A business analyst who wanted to be known only by his first name, Jackson, said that his father would often blame him for things that he had not done.

“There was once a door knob that came loose and I was conveniently scapegoated by him. I protested my innocence and rebutted that all the family members used the door knob frequently, so why was I the one to be blamed? That resulted in huge quarrels,” he said.

His father also always wanted to have the final say on things, making it difficult to reason with him. Jackson, 29, said that his father would criticise everything from the food choices he made to his appearance.

“When I told him that I did not like it, he would tell me not to be so uptight and 'sissy', that I should learn to be 'strong' and accept these criticisms. How would a guy feel being called a sissy, let alone by his own father?”

His parents would also conjure up false tales about each other to tell him and his siblings. When these lies were exposed to the other party, it resulted in quarrels and name-calling. The children would be caught in the crossfire, being the innocent victims.

These events culminated in his home becoming a toxic environment for Jackson to live in. About two years ago, he decided to cut off ties with his parents.

And for 22-year-old Jo, who works in e-commerce and did not want to give her real name, overbearing control from her father caused her to leave home at the age of 18.

“He was trying to plan a whole career path for me. He decided that it was better for me to go to a polytechnic and study accountancy because he thought that I wasn’t smart enough for junior college,” she said.

“But I did well for my O-Levels and wanted to study economics or law in university, which meant that it was better for me to enter junior college.”

She enrolled in a polytechnic anyway and later tried to drop out, but her parents refused to sign the form so she deliberately did not sit for her examinations and got expelled.

Her schedule was tightly controlled as well, with a 7pm curfew on weekdays. They “screened” all of her friends that she hung out with. And on weekends, she could spend it only with her parents.

During meals, her father would force everyone to eat the same dishes as he did because Jo said he would get headaches from eating certain types of food.

She felt restricted by these demands, prompting her to leave home unannounced one morning and never return.