'Grieving who I used to be': When a stroke hits in your 30s

For most adults, their 30s are a time to think about starting a family, ticking off more places on their travel list, and maybe moving into a new home.

But over the past decade, for some Singaporeans, those aspirations have been derailed after they experienced a stroke, which occurs when blood flow to the brain is cut off, depriving brain cells of oxygen and causing them to die within minutes.

This could potentially lead to lasting disability or even death.



While older adults still make up the majority of stroke patients, doctors are seeing a concerning uptick among those in their 30s and 40s.

According to the Singapore Stroke Registry Annual Report 2022, published in 2025, for those aged 40 to 49, the incidence of stroke climbed about 20 per cent over a decade, from 82.3 per 100,000 people in 2012 to 99.1 in 2022.

Even in the 30 to 39 age group, incidence rose from 20.2 to 25.3 per 100,000 in the same period – an increase of about 25 per cent.

While the rise in stroke cases among younger adults is in part due to greater awareness and faster diagnosis, much of it is due to a "genuine increase" in risk factors, said Dr Benjamin Tan, a consultant in the division of neurology at the National University Hospital (NUH).

These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and smoking – all of which can damage blood vessels over time and lead to clogged or weakened arteries.

Doctors said lifestyle habits are also driving these conditions at younger ages. Chronic stress, long working hours, poor sleep, heavy alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and diets high in processed foods all play a role.

But these factors do not fully explain the trend. "Very often, stroke in a younger patient is due to a combination of lifestyle risk factors and an underlying medical condition," said Dr Rohit Khurana, a consultant cardiologist at The Harley Street Heart and Vascular Centre.

These may include congenital heart issues, blood-clotting disorders and autoimmune diseases, which may go undetected until a stroke occurs.

Dr Tan added that strokes in adults aged 30 to 49 are generally more common in men, who tend to develop vascular risk factors earlier.

"Women have some hormonal protection before menopause, but their risk can rise slightly during periods such as pregnancy, the postpartum phase or with oral contraceptive use. Overall, the risk remains low for most healthy women."