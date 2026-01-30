'If I don't help, my mum has no one': The youths working to support their families while in school

Of the five young people who spoke to CNA TODAY, four are from single-parent families and went out to work to lighten their parents' burdens, or to not add to them.

Such is the case for Ms Nur Aqeelah Haslin, 21, who has taken on various part-time jobs since her upper secondary school days, including working at a student care centre, as a wedding banquet server and a clinic assistant.

Her wages help to cover her own basic expenses for school and other ad-hoc purchases such as meeting her friends for a meal.

She also tries to set aside some savings and gives some money to her mother, as well as her grandparents who live in a different household, whenever she can.



Ms Nur Aqeelah recalled that during her first year in her diploma course in 2024, when she took up too many odd jobs on a gig work platform – in addition to her shifts at a student care centre – she eventually fell ill during her examinations.

"I really regretted it, because in my head, I was just thinking about my finances, but I didn't really bother to think about my studies," she said. "And it really affected my grade a bit."



Late last year, she finally graduated with a diploma in international business from a private tertiary institution that took one-and-a-half years to complete.

She is now looking forward to seeking full-time employment, so that she no longer has to juggle school and work commitments.

Although she knew that part-time work was essential to help her family, which comprised her mother and three other older siblings, she did feel sore about missing out on family time due to work.

"Many times, I didn't even manage to have dinner with them or have proper conversations with them before they fell asleep," she said, adding that there were days she would be crying over the mental and emotional stress.

Even for those who have grown accustomed to working while studying from a tender age, the balancing act does not necessarily get easier as they grow into young adulthood.

Mr Teo Zhi Xian, now 25, has been working part-time jobs in the F&B industry since secondary school.



Like Ms Nur Aqeelah, he also comes from a single-parent family, though he declined to give further details.

"Sometimes, when money is short, my close friend supports me (by lending me money). And when he's in need, I support him back (financially)," Mr Teo said.

He found it a little easier balancing work in his teenage years while studying at Assumption Pathway School because the academic load was lighter then.

Then, things got tougher during the days when he was getting the National Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Certificate, or NITEC, due to the longer and less regular curriculum hours.

"On the longest days, school can stretch between 8am and 6pm, and you still have group work to deal with."

Mr Teo continued working part-time in F&B establishments while studying.

He then worked full-time in a restaurant following National Service, but has since returned to ITE College West, where he is pursuing a technical diploma in culinary arts with restaurant management.

The greater academic rigour now makes it more challenging for him to put in sustained effort for part-time work at the same restaurant.

"The level of stress is totally different from the NITEC days. After I started on this technical diploma, I'd say I've worked fewer hours on my part-time job."

For Mr Muhammad Hanafi Hassim, 26, having to work and study at the same time was thrust upon him when he least expected it.

In May 2023, when he was just months away from graduating from his work-study programme at ITE, his mother died and his sister was imprisoned, leaving her two children under his care.

For reasons unknown to him, his father decided to stop working, leaving Mr Hanafi as the sole breadwinner overnight.

Though he had some income from his work-study programme, it was not enough for the four-person household, forcing him to work as a food delivery rider at night and on the weekends.

He still graduated from the programme, but did not do well enough to qualify for a Higher NITEC course, he said.

The biggest impact on him was that it almost derailed the progress he had made till then.

"Previously, I was a different person doing things that I shouldn't be doing. I did so much to turn my life around, but when all this happened so suddenly, I was demoralised."

It took further mentorship with Mr Narasimman from Impart, before he was convinced again to resume his studies.

Mr Hanafi now works with Impart while waiting for his work-study diploma programme to begin later this year.

THE YOUNG MAY END UP PRIORITISING SHORT-TERM GAINS

As students, the most immediate impact of working is how fatigue and lack of time for revision for their studies may prevent them from giving their all in school.

Sarah the Millennia Institute student said that those in similar circumstances as her find it even more difficult to catch up outside of school since they are not able to afford external help.

"One tuition session costs the equivalent of one day's work."

There are some affordable or free tuition schemes from charity organisations, but these may not cover all subjects or are available only at times that clash with their part-time work.

Experts also noted that some of the young people become overzealous about earning money, to the point of jeopardising their studies and starting to prioritise short-term gains when they receive their pay.

The choice to focus on short-term gains might end up reinforcing cycles of socioeconomic vulnerability, they said.

Mr Narasimman from Impart said that some of the young might also end up in "more desperate" situations given their desperation to earn money quickly.

"They meet people on the streets who offer them quick money, do crimes like SIM card scams, money laundering – anything that can earn them a quick buck."

Some teenagers pursue multiple internships in industries of their interest in order to give themselves an edge when seeking full-time employment.

However, those who work out of necessity tend to go for jobs that offer the most flexibility in terms of hours, even if it does not look as outstanding on their resume.

Ms Nur Aqeelah said: "Many of those (internship) opportunities assume you can afford to earn little or nothing for a period of time, but for me, working was more of a necessity than a choice."

The end result is that many teenagers forgo social networking, co-curricular activities and internships that could strengthen their future employability, Ms Lim of Allkin said.



"Some cut back on study time, leading to slower academic progress or taking longer pathways through education," she added.

Some of these young student workers still see a silver lining from having to work at a young age, though.

"I don’t see it as wasted time, because I still gained real-world skills like responsibility, communication and adaptability, just through a different route," Ms Nur Aqeelah said.

Similarly, Mr Teo keeps a positive attitude about having to work, though he admitted that he was more fortunate because the experience he has accumulated is directly related to the career he is pursuing in the F&B industry.