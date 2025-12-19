Logo
In Pixels

Stung 'over 1,000 times', yet this beekeeper will not give up on rescuing bees
09:50 Min
Raj Nadarajan
19 Dec 2025 09:30PM
An airplane engine, condominium rooftops and letterboxes. These are just some of the places where Mr Clarence Chua has rescued bees over the past few years. 
 
The 42-year-old beekeeper said that he has been stung “over a thousand times”, mostly on the face and hands, because he was relocating bees. 
 
And the bees seem to know where it hurts the most. He recalled being stung on the tongue on one job, leaving him unable speak or eat for two days. 
 
Find out more about Mr Chua's “love-hate” relationship with bees and why he has no plans to give up on them anytime soon. 
Source: CNA/jl/sf

