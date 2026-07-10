Logo
Logo

In Pixels

In their 80s, these volunteers say helping others is the secret to staying young at heart
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

In Pixels

In their 80s, these volunteers say helping others is the secret to staying young at heart

05:03 Min
New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Mak Jia Kee
Justin Tan & Mak Jia Kee
10 Jul 2026 09:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mr Richard Ong began volunteering in 2023 after his wife died following multiple strokes.

Three days a week, the 86-year-old helps seniors with simple home repairs and administrative tasks.

"Age is only a number. I tell them I'm 68, so they feel much better because they think I'm younger than them," Mr Ong said with a laugh.

It is this same youthful spirit that drives Madam Loke Wan Hing to volunteer.

The 83-year-old, who previously worked in a hair salon, now gives free haircuts to patients at Ren Ci Hospital.

"Since I have this skill, it's nice to use it to help others," Mdm Loke said.

Source: CNA/jl/nr

Related Topics

seniors volunteers active ageing
Advertisement

Recommended

Content is loading...
Advertisement