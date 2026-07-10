In their 80s, these volunteers say helping others is the secret to staying young at heart

Mr Richard Ong began volunteering in 2023 after his wife died following multiple strokes.

Three days a week, the 86-year-old helps seniors with simple home repairs and administrative tasks.

"Age is only a number. I tell them I'm 68, so they feel much better because they think I'm younger than them," Mr Ong said with a laugh.

It is this same youthful spirit that drives Madam Loke Wan Hing to volunteer.

The 83-year-old, who previously worked in a hair salon, now gives free haircuts to patients at Ren Ci Hospital.

"Since I have this skill, it's nice to use it to help others," Mdm Loke said.